* Spot iron ore less than dollar away from 5-1/2 yr low

* Premier says China economy faces more pressure this year

* China 2014 steel consumption shrank 3.4 pct (Adds China steel consumption, globalORE deal, updates futures)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Spot iron ore fell near its lowest level in 5-1/2 years, hurt by abundant supply and weak steel demand in China, with the world's No. 2 economy likely to remain under pressure this year.

Iron ore futures in China dropped more than 2 percent at one point on Thursday, falling with other commodities such as oil and copper ahead of details of a bond-buying stimulus plan that the European Central Bank is expected to unveil later in the day.

Crude steel consumption in China, the world's biggest market for the alloy, shrank 3.4 percent to 738.3 million tonnes last year as the economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China's slowing economy reflected the broader global situation and promised that he would forge ahead with major reforms to boost growth prospects.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $66.50 a tonne on Wednesday, based on data compiled by The Steel Index.

That is less than a dollar away from the Dec. 23 level of $65.60, which was the weakest for the steelmaking commodity since June 2009.

On Thursday, a 100,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines was sold at $66.80 a tonne on the globalORE trading platform, down from $68.90 for a similar grade last week.

A sluggish steel market in China has prompted producers to keep their iron ore stocks low. The most-traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as far as 2,460 yuan ($396) a tonne on Thursday, not far above a record low of 2,417 yuan reached in November.

"Poor steel margins are hurting smaller steel mills in China, especially given the current state of tight credit where they have very little cash to be able to withstand losses," said a Singapore-based trader.

Shagang Group, China's biggest privately-owned steel firm, cut its prices for rebar steel by 120 yuan per tonne for the last 10 days of January amid high supply, traders said.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 1.8 percent at 487 yuan a tonne, after hitting a session-low of 484 yuan.

Citing slower growth in the global economy, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut its price forecast for iron ore to $65 per tonne for 2015 and 2016, from $85. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2479 -14.00 -0.56 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 487 -9.00 -1.81 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 65.40 +0.21 +0.32 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 66.5 -0.90 -1.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 67.81 -0.35 -0.51 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

