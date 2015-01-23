* Iron ore at lowest level in a month, futures drop further * Australia's Arrium to cut output, jobs as prices fall By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Spot iron ore prices fell to near their lowest level since 2009 and are set to stretch losses to a third week, hurt by bountiful supply at a time of slower steel demand in top consumer China. Iron ore futures in China and Singapore fell further on Friday, with Dalian prices down nearly 2 percent. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.3 percent to $66.30 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. It was iron ore's fourth straight day of decline and puts it closer to the Dec. 23 level of $65.60, which was the weakest for the commodity since June 2009. It has lost 2.5 percent so far for the week. Continued oversupply of the steelmaking raw material will keep prices low this year, with major suppliers not reducing output, said Jiro Iokibe, analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. Iokibe said he sees iron ore averaging $66.25 a tonne this year, down from around $97 in 2014, as global supply exceeds demand by 36 million tonnes. Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton this week reported increased output of iron ore in the past quarter, helping deepen a global glut that has edged out some high-cost miners and forced smaller players to curb production. Arrium Ltd, a midsize Australian iron ore miner, said it would cut output by nearly a third, axe 200 jobs and cut expansion spending. China is facing a tough year after its economy expanded at the slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, with Premier Li Keqiang saying this week that the pressure on the economy will continue. A private survey on Friday showed China's manufacturing growth stalled for a second straight month in January and companies had to cut prices at a faster clip to win new business. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.8 percent at 479 yuan ($77) a tonne by the midday break, down for a third session running. On the Singapore Exchange, the February iron ore contract slipped 0.8 percent to $65.12 a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0352 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2483 +2.00 +0.08 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 479 -9.00 -1.84 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 65.12 -0.55 -0.84 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 66.3 -0.20 -0.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 66.79 -1.02 -1.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)