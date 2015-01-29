* Iron ore price to continue downward trend in 2015 -poll

* Economic deceleration weighs on steel demand

* China steel assn warns of falling "steel intensity"

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 Chinese iron ore futures climbed for a second day on Thursday, despite weak spot prices and a cloudy outlook for steel demand in the world's second largest economy.

Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 1.7 percent at 478 yuan ($76) a tonne by midday.

The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.8 percent at 2,510 yuan a tonne. Both contracts are heading for their best day since Jan.6.

Analysts said the rebound in both prices was just a short-term bounce as fundamentals had not changed and would continue to be weak this year.

A deepening iron ore glut and worries over a sharper economic slowdown in top buyer China will drive the average 2015 price for the steelmaking ingredient to a record low, a Reuters poll showed.

"Steel demand will only improve slightly after the Chinese New Year given the government has approved a lot of infrastructure projects recently. But it won't offset sluggish demand amid the property downturn," said Yu Yang, a Shanghai-based analyst at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures.

In addition, economic deceleration will continue to dampen appetite for steel as sources said China planned to cut its growth target to around 7 percent in 2015, its lowest goal in 11 years.

At a briefing on Thursday morning, the China Iron and Steel Association warned that "steel intensity" - the amount of steel product consumption required for each unit of economic growth - was falling as the country's economic restructuring continues.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday to $62.70 a tonne, its lowest since May 2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2510 +45.00 +1.83 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 478 +8.00 +1.70 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.70 -0.10 -0.16 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.09 -0.41 -0.65 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Indexes in dollars/tonne, show close for previous trading day ($1 = 6.2486 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and David Stanway)