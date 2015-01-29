* Iron ore price to continue downward trend in 2015 -poll
* Economic deceleration weighs on steel demand
* China steel assn warns of falling "steel intensity"
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 Chinese iron ore futures
climbed for a second day on Thursday, despite weak spot prices
and a cloudy outlook for steel demand in the world's second
largest economy.
Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange were up 1.7 percent at 478 yuan ($76) a tonne
by midday.
The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was up 1.8 percent at 2,510 yuan a tonne. Both
contracts are heading for their best day since Jan.6.
Analysts said the rebound in both prices was just a
short-term bounce as fundamentals had not changed and would
continue to be weak this year.
A deepening iron ore glut and worries over a sharper
economic slowdown in top buyer China will drive the average 2015
price for the steelmaking ingredient to a record low, a Reuters
poll showed.
"Steel demand will only improve slightly after the Chinese
New Year given the government has approved a lot of
infrastructure projects recently. But it won't offset sluggish
demand amid the property downturn," said Yu Yang, a
Shanghai-based analyst at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures.
In addition, economic deceleration will continue to dampen
appetite for steel as sources said China planned to cut its
growth target to around 7 percent in 2015, its lowest goal in 11
years.
At a briefing on Thursday morning, the China Iron and Steel
Association warned that "steel intensity" - the amount of steel
product consumption required for each unit of economic growth -
was falling as the country's economic restructuring continues.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday to $62.70
a tonne, its lowest since May 2009, according to data compiled
by the Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2510 +45.00 +1.83
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 478 +8.00 +1.70
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.70 -0.10 -0.16
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.09 -0.41 -0.65
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Indexes in
dollars/tonne, show close for previous trading day
($1 = 6.2486 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and David Stanway)