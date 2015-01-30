* Iron ore at lowest since May 2009, down 12.5 pct on month
* Futures in Singapore extend recent losses
(Updates prices)
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Spot iron ore is set
to post its biggest monthly fall since May last year as a glut
kept the steelmaking commodity at its weakest since 2009.
Iron ore futures in China traded little changed with
investors waiting for stronger signals that would point to a
pick-up in Chinese steel demand.
"Some investors switched to long positions in the past two
days as they expected investment in infrastructure projects
could pick up this year, but the gains could not be sustained,"
said Li Yajing, a Guangzhou-based analyst at Guangyong Futures.
China plans to spend a further 800 billion yuan ($128.01
billion) on building railway tracks this year after exceeding
its 2014 investment target, local media reported on Thursday.
Steel demand in China's northern regions slows down during
winter along with construction activity and some analysts warn
the weakness could persist throughout the year as the economy
slows further.
China plans to cut its growth target to around 7 percent in
2015, its lowest goal in 11 years, sources said.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.6 percent to $62.30 a tonne on
Thursday, its lowest since May 2009, according to data compiled
by The Steel Index.
Iron ore lost 12.5 percent in January, stretching a 47
percent drop in all of 2014.
The most-active iron ore contract for May delivery on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed unchanged at 474 yuan
a tonne. It fell 1.3 percent this week, the third consecutive
weekly loss. For the month, it lost 6.7 percent.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at 2,498 yuan. It rose
for the first week after a three-week losing run, while it still
posted the biggest monthly loss since September 2014.
The March iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange
fell 1.1 percent to $61.88 a tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2498 +3.00 +0.12
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 474 +0.00 +0.00
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 61.88 -0.68 -1.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.3 -0.40 -0.64
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.27 +0.18 +0.29
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2496 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)