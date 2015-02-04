(Corrects to remove extraneous words in first paragraph) * Restocking by steel mills supports prices * Traders and analysts see gains being short-lived * Iron ore imports seen at record 1 billion tonnes in 2015 SHANGHAI, Feb 4 Chinese iron ore futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as mills in the world's top buyer replenished inventories, but gains are expected to be capped due to sluggish steel demand. The most active iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 0.6 percent at 481 yuan ($77). It has lost 5.3 percent so far this year. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $62.00 a tonne on Tuesday, snapping its 11-session losing streak, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. "There is growing willingness from steel mills in taking cargoes for production during the Lunar New Year holiday, especially after port inventories have been falling," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "The restocking may come to an end next week, and iron ore prices are likely to be fragile again, with post-holiday outlook remaining gloomy." Some steel mills have purchased on a hand-to-mouth basis over past few weeks, but a big slide in prices that have hit nearly $60 a tonne has encouraged mills to resume buying. However, the continued weakness in steel demand before the new year that falls in mid-February, and growing supplies from big miners are expected to weigh on the raw material. "A surge in oil prices has driven up a range of commodities, but iron ore market fundamentals have not changed, so the rebound may not be sustainable," said Yu Yang, an analyst at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai. Yu added miners' expansion and a tumbling Australian dollar will continue to pressure the raw material. Major iron ore miners have added 234 million tonnes to global seaborne supply in two years and are poised to increase that further through 2020, an official from top iron ore miner Vale said on Wednesday. China's iron ore imports are likely to rise 7.1 percent to a record 1 billion tonnes this year, with the share of top suppliers Australia and Brazil climbing to more than 80 percent, an industry official said on Wednesday. The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 2,489 yuan. It has fallen 4 percent so far this year. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0432 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2489 +1.00 +0.04 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 481 +3.00 +0.63 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 0 -62.80 -100.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62 +0.70 +1.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.18 +0.73 +1.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)