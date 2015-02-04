(Corrects to remove extraneous words in first paragraph)
* Restocking by steel mills supports prices
* Traders and analysts see gains being short-lived
* Iron ore imports seen at record 1 billion tonnes in 2015
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 Chinese iron ore futures rose
for a second straight session on Wednesday as mills in the
world's top buyer replenished inventories, but gains are
expected to be capped due to sluggish steel demand.
The most active iron ore futures for May delivery on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 0.6 percent at 481
yuan ($77). It has lost 5.3 percent so far this year.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $62.00 a tonne on
Tuesday, snapping its 11-session losing streak, according to
data compiled by the Steel Index.
"There is growing willingness from steel mills in taking
cargoes for production during the Lunar New Year holiday,
especially after port inventories have been falling," said an
iron ore trader in Shanghai.
"The restocking may come to an end next week, and iron ore
prices are likely to be fragile again, with post-holiday outlook
remaining gloomy."
Some steel mills have purchased on a hand-to-mouth basis
over past few weeks, but a big slide in prices that have hit
nearly $60 a tonne has encouraged mills to resume buying.
However, the continued weakness in steel demand before the
new year that falls in mid-February, and growing supplies from
big miners are expected to weigh on the raw material.
"A surge in oil prices has driven up a range of commodities,
but iron ore market fundamentals have not changed, so the
rebound may not be sustainable," said Yu Yang, an analyst at
Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
Yu added miners' expansion and a tumbling Australian dollar
will continue to pressure the raw material.
Major iron ore miners have added 234 million tonnes to
global seaborne supply in two years and are poised to increase
that further through 2020, an official from top iron ore miner
Vale said on Wednesday.
China's iron ore imports are likely to rise 7.1 percent to a
record 1 billion tonnes this year, with the share of top
suppliers Australia and Brazil climbing to more than 80 percent,
an industry official said on Wednesday.
The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was flat at 2,489 yuan. It has fallen 4
percent so far this year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0432 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2489 +1.00 +0.04
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 481 +3.00 +0.63
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 0 -62.80 -100.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62 +0.70 +1.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.18 +0.73 +1.17
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2470 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)