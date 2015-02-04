* Sluggish steel demand continues to weigh on iron ore prices * Iron ore imports seen at record 1 billion tonnes in 2015 (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, Feb 4 Chinese iron ore futures gave up early gains to end lower on Wednesday, as growing supplies and sluggish steel demand offset renewed buying interests from some steel mills in the world's top consumer of the commodity. The most active iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 1.7 percent at 470 yuan ($75) a tonne. It has lost 6.3 percent so far this year. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $62.00 a tonne on Tuesday, snapping its 11-session losing streak, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. "There is growing willingness from steel mills in taking cargoes for production during the Lunar New Year holiday, especially after port inventories have been falling," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "The restocking may come to an end next week, and iron ore prices are likely to be fragile again, with post-holiday outlook remaining gloomy." Some steel mills have purchased on a hand-to-mouth basis over past few weeks, but a big slide in prices that have hit nearly $60 a tonne has encouraged mills to resume buying. However, the continued weakness in steel demand before the new year that falls in mid-February, and growing supplies from big miners are expected to weigh on the raw material. Analysts expected miners' expansion and a tumbling Australian dollar will continue to pressure the raw material. Major iron ore miners have added 234 million tonnes to global seaborne supply in two years and are poised to increase that further through 2020, an official from top iron ore miner Vale said on Wednesday. China's iron ore imports are likely to rise 7.1 percent to a record 1 billion tonnes this year, with the share of top suppliers Australia and Brazil climbing to more than 80 percent, an industry official said on Wednesday. The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for the third consecutive day, down 0.8 percent at 2,467 yuan. It has fallen 4.9 percent so far this year. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2467 -21.00 -0.84 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 470 -8.00 -1.67 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62 +0.70 +1.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.18 +0.73 +1.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)