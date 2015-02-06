* Rebar futures end four days of losses * Iron ore restocking supports prices, but gains capped (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, Feb 6 Chinese steel futures edged up on Friday after falling for the previous four days, but still posted a weekly loss as sluggish demand and a supply glut weighed on prices in the world's biggest producer. Apparent steel consumption in China, also the world's biggest consumer of the alloy, fell 4 percent to 740 million tonnes last year, as the country's economy grew at its slowest pace in almost a quarter of a century. Despite slowing demand, China's crude steel capacity is still expected to grow this year as new projects come on stream, piling more pressure on mills that keep selling products at a loss to keep their market share. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at 2496 yuan ($400), but lost 0.2 percent for the week. A reduction in steel output by some Chinese mills in January may help limit further price losses, but slower demand overall will cap any upside potential. "The leaner demand has forced some mills to have brought forward their annual maintenance plan, encouraging some investors to hope the output cut can ease the oversupply pressure," said Wang Nan, an analyst at Zheshang Futures in the eastern city of Hangzhou. POSCO kept its 2015 spending target largely unchanged at 2.9 trillion won ($2.66 billion) this year as the world's sixth-largest steelmaker expects Chinese demand to remain sluggish. Separately, restocking of iron ore by Chinese steel mills ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that falls in mid-February has helped lifted prices of the steelmaking raw material, which is on track for the first weekly gain in four weeks. However, the buying activity was limited as steel mills exercised caution on expectations that a persistent glut will keep prices under pressure. Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 478 yuan, while the price has fallen 6.3 percent so far this year. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent to $61.10 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest level since May 2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2496 +16.00 +0.65 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 478 +4.00 +0.84 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 61.9 +0.37 +0.60 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 61.1 -0.30 -0.49 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.64 -0.94 -1.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 1,088.2000 won) ($1 = 6.2404 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)