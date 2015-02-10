* More mid-tier mine closures if price stays at low $60-Woodmac * Iron ore down over 13 pct this year after 47 pct fall last year By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Iron ore hovered near its lowest level in nearly six years amid limited appetite among Chinese steel producers to restock on the raw material ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Slower steel demand has prompted Chinese mills to curb output, reducing buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes. The price of the steelmaking commodity has lost more than 13 percent this year, stretching last year's 47 percent slide. Wood Mackenzie metals and mining consultant Roger Emslie said it "remains difficult to make a positive case" for iron ore prices in the short term. "Chinese steel mills have cut production in recent weeks due to a combination of weak demand and planned maintenance and this is feeding through directly to iron ore requirements," said Emslie, who sees iron ore at $70 per tonne this year. "With the Lunar New Year holidays just a few weeks away Chinese steel production will get worse before it gets better." Chinese markets are shut for a week from Feb. 18 for the Lunar New Year. Production from China's large steel mills fell 5.1 percent over Jan. 11-20 to 1.694 million tonnes, industry data showed last week. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $61.60 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. That was just a tad above last week's low of $61.10, the weakest level since May 2009. "There's no restocking ahead of the Chinese New Year given mills' poor margins, tight credit and a lack of housing starts in China," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. He said a cargo of 62-percent grade iron ore traded at $62 a tonne on Tuesday. Data from China over the weekend showing a 20 percent drop in imports in January and weaker exports underlined a deepening economic slowdown in the world's top consumer of both iron ore and steel. China's iron ore imports fell to 78.57 million tonnes last month from a record high of 86.85 million tonnes in December. If iron ore remains in the low $60 price range, Wood Mackenzie's Emslie warned there will likely be more closures from mid-tier producers and more asset write-downs. "There's only so far that cost cutting can go before difficult decisions need to be taken concerning the long-term viability of a mine in a structurally oversupplied market," Emslie said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2487 +7.00 +0.28 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 479 +4.00 +0.84 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 61.98 +0.56 +0.91 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 61.6 -0.20 -0.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.2 -1.29 -2.06 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)