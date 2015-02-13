* Spot iron ore headed for second straight weekly gain * Expectations of Chinese steel demand picking up in March * Dalian iron ore futures, Shanghai rebar rise By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Iron ore rose to a two-week high near $63 a tonne and was on course to post a second week of gains as some buyers snapped up spot cargoes on hopes that China's steel demand would recover next month as construction activity starts to pick up. But any rebound may be short-lived against a backdrop of a slowing Chinese economy and with more low-cost supply coming into the market this year. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI gained nearly 1 percent to $62.80 a tonne on Thursday, a level last seen on Jan. 27, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. For the week, iron ore was up 1.6 percent, after gaining 0.2 percent the previous week. Top iron ore miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all sold cargoes in the spot market this week at firmer prices, traders said. "Some buyers were expecting the steel market to get better after the Chinese New Year when the weather gets warmer," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Construction activity in China typically gains pace after the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts next week this year. "A recovery in steel output after the Chinese New Year could provide some short term support, however further growth in low cost supply and comparatively weaker steel demand in 2015 should drive prices gradually lower once again," analysts with the National Australia Bank said in a note. The bank predicts iron ore to be around $67 a tonne by year-end, largely in line with the estimates of other forecasters that see sustained pressure on the commodity this year. Iron ore, which fell to a near six-year low around $61 last week, has fallen 12 percent this year. In 2014, the steelmaking raw material slid 47 percent. "The China economy is not so good at the beginning of this year so we are not putting too much hope on the steel market after the holidays," said the Shanghai trader, who has postponed any iron ore purchase plans until after the holiday. China's imports shrank sharply and exports dropped too in January in a sign of a deepening slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. China's gross domestic product growth last year was the slowest in 24 years. Rio Tinto said on Thursday, after handing $2 billion in capital to shareholders, that margins for low-cost iron ore producers should remain above average levels seen before the commodity-intensive phase of China's growth started just over a decade ago, as high-cost ore exits the market. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2510 +27.00 +1.09 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 483 +5.00 +1.05 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 63.22 +0.03 +0.05 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.8 +0.60 +0.96 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.27 +0.09 +0.14 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing my Tom Hogue)