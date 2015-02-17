* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore slip after 2-day rally
* China home prices fall for fifth month in January
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Iron ore climbed to its
highest in more than three weeks as traders bet on a recovery in
China's steel demand after the Lunar New Year holiday.
But an industry group warned weak infrastructure and real
estate investment may continue to weigh on China's steel
consumption, after slashing profits at mills last month.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjn port
.IO62-CNI=SI surged 2.8 percent to $65.10 a tonne on Monday,
its loftiest since Jan. 23, according to the Steel Index.
It was the biggest single-day jump for the benchmark price
since it climbed nearly 5 percent on Dec. 30.
The spike came after Australian miners sold spot cargoes on
the Beijing Iron Ore Trading Centre and globalORE trading
platforms at higher prices, traders said.
"I think the deals were done mostly between traders and
miners because many mills were already in a holiday mood," said
a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"If these people are so confident that the market will
rebound after the holiday, I can only say good luck to them."
Market fundamentals remain weak, with Chinese steel billet
prices languishing at their lowest level in years, he said.
Local suppliers have agreed to lock the price of billet in
China's key Tangshan area at 1,990 yuan ($318) per tonne until
after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that starts on
Wednesday, Standard Bank said in a note.
Profits of Chinese steel mills fell sharply in January and
could swing to losses as utilization rates at plants drop, the
China Iron and Steel Association said in a report on Monday.
"In the short term, real estate investment is retreating,
infrastructure investment remains weak, and steel product demand
is not viewed positively, and adding the Spring Festival holiday
in February and the large numbers of domestic steel plants that
have suspended operations for maintenance, iron ore demand will
weaken significantly," the association said.
Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 5.1
percent in January from a year earlier, the fifth consecutive
month showing an annual fall.
Steel and iron ore futures in China retreated on Tuesday
after rising to multi-week highs in the prior session.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.9 percent to 2,509 yuan a
tonne. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the May iron ore
contract fell 1 percent to 489 yuan per tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0304 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2509 -23.00 -0.91
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 489 -5.00 -1.01
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 65.1 +1.80 +2.84
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 65.28 +2.09 +3.31
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2523 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by David
Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)