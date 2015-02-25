* Iron ore futures post biggest daily percentage drop since Dec.9 * PMI edges up in Feb, but export orders down (Updates prices, adds deals) SHANGHAI, Feb 25 China's iron ore futures fell on Wednesday, the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday, posting their worst session in more than two months due to a lack of buying interest from steel mills in the world's top consumer. Iron ore prices are expected to remain stagnant over the next few weeks until the construction season begins at the end of March, analysts said. "The market is still in an 'off' mode now as Chinese buyers have not yet come back," said Xu Huimin, an analyst with Huatai Great Wall Futures in Shanghai. "The strong momentum ahead of the holiday was not sustainable. The steel demand recovery won't probably happen unless the government rolls out more policy easing and approves more infrastructure projects," she said. Activity in China's mammoth factory sector edged up to a four-month high in February but export orders shrank at their fastest rate in 20 months, a private survey showed, painting a murky outlook that argues for more policy support. The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched up to 50.1 in February, a whisker above the 50 level that separates growth in activity from contraction. Iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 2.4 percent at 479 yuan ($77), posting their worst day since Dec. 9 and down 5.1 percent so far in the year. The most traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 2,483 yuan. The price has fallen 4.2 percent so far this year. Two cargoes of 90,000 tonnes Australian fines with 62 percent grade were sold at $61 a tonne for April delivery on Wednesday, down from $62 on Feb. 18 at the start of China's holiday, traders said. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $63.40 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2483 -32.00 -1.27 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 479 -12.00 -2.44 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 62.25 -0.87 -1.38 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 63.4 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.01 +0.57 +0.90 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2593 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)