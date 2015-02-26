* Weakness in market fundamentals persists * Iron ore buying expected to rise after mills resume production (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, Feb 26 Chinese rebar futures edged up on Thursday but gains were limited as demand in the world's top consumer remained slow after a week-long holiday. The most active rebar futures for May settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.64 percent higher at 2,505 yuan a tonne. It posted the biggest daily loss in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday, ending at 2,489 yuan. "Physical trading hasn't kicked off yet after the holiday, and we expect the supply glut to continue weighing on the market before construction projects fully resume in a few weeks," said a Shanghai-based trader. Steel demand is expected to pick up from mid-March, when construction projects in northern China generally start to recover as the weather gets warmer, traders said. The benchmark May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 1.45 percent to close at 489 yuan a tonne. Some Chinese steel mills have held inventories for about 10-day use and are expected to restock the raw material, given that steel demand is likely to pick up substantially. "There are a few inquiries coming from steel mills but some mills may have to increase buying after they finish maintenance and bring steel production back to normal," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $62.9 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Spot prices have fallen 11.7 percent so far this year. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2505 +16.00 +0.64 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 489 +7.00 +1.45 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 63 +0.60 +0.96 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.9 -0.50 -0.79 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.94 -1.07 -1.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2596 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)