By Manolo Serapio Jr

March 4 Iron ore dropped to near its lowest level in almost six years, extending recent losses as Chinese steel demand remained sluggish and was not expected to pick up until later in the month.

The steelmaking commodity has fallen a further 13 percent this year after tumbling 47 percent in 2014 amid a global glut at a time of slowing economic growth in China, which buys about two-thirds of the world's iron ore.

Steel demand in China will probably only pick up at the end of March along with construction activity, said Yu Yang, an analyst at Shenyin and Wanguo Futures in Shanghai, adding that mills were still stuck with high steel inventories after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.8 percent to $62.30 a tonne on Tuesday, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. The benchmark price touched $61.10 in early February, its lowest since May 2009.

"Demand for spot cargo is just flat. Mills are not in a rush to buy," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Some Brazilian iron ore cargoes were being offered at a discount of $2-$2.50 per tonne to the Platts price index, he said, showing how some miners were continuing to cut prices in a slow market.

The current discounts were, however, smaller than those of around $4-$5 a tonne seen in the third quarter of 2014, the trader said.

Iron ore futures retreated on Wednesday, with those in China dropping more than 1 percent and those in Singapore down nearly 2 percent.

The most traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at 2,565 yuan ($409) a tonne.

Investors were also keeping an eye out for new anti-pollution measures that the government could unveil during the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing that opens this week.

China's vast steel sector is among those targeted by government efforts to combat pollution, with outdated facilities being shut down. More closures could curb the country's steel output.

"For sure, new environmental measures will be discussed. But I don't think any new policies will dampen steel production dramatically in China," said Yu at Shenyin and Wanguo Futures.

"These new measures will raise the production cost and squeeze some high-polluting projects out of the market."

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2565 -14.00 -0.54 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 477 -6.00 -1.24 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 60.52 -1.14 -1.85 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.3 -0.50 -0.80 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.24 -0.59 -0.94 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2716 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard Pullin)