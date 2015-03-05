* Mills in Shandong province closed in anti-pollution fight

* China aims for 7 pct growth in 2015, lowest in 25 years

* Shanghai rebar hits record low (Adds Dalian futures hit downside limit, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

March 5 Dalian iron ore futures fell 4 percent on Thursday to their lowest level since November as China toughened its fight against pollution by shutting some steel mills, possibly reducing demand for the raw material.

A cut in China's growth target to around 7 percent, the slowest expansion for a quarter of a century, also hurt sentiment. Shanghai rebar steel futures slid more than 2 percent to the lowest ever for the most-traded contract.

The Linyi city government in China's eastern Shandong province has ordered some steel mills to suspend production or shut down from this week, said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.

China's environment ministry earlier ordered local governments in the cities of Linyi and Chengde, in the northern Hebei province, to take tougher action against polluting mills.

Annual output from the mills in Linyi could reach up to 10 million tonnes, said Li. "The move has piled pressure on other cities to curb pollution and fueled rumors that the central government will roll out tougher policy to control heavy smog. These caused iron ore prices to plummet today," she said.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 4 percent to close at its downside limit of 460 yuan ($73) per tonne, its lowest since Nov. 26.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active October rebar hit 2,514 yuan a tonne, the weakest for a most-traded contract since the bourse launched it in March 2009. It closed 1.8 percent lower at 2,523 yuan.

Losses in both steel and iron ore futures could put more pressure on spot iron ore prices, already trading near their lowest in almost six years.

The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped for a fifth day in six on Wednesday, down 0.3 percent to $62.10 a tonne, according to the Steel Index (TSI).

It hit $61.10 in February, its lowest since May 2009.

Some traders at Chinese ports lowered their offers for imported cargoes to spur sales, TSI said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the downward pressure on the world's No. 2 economy is intensifying, potentially further curbing steel consumption which shrank in 2014 for the first time in three decades.

The growth target suggests that a bottoming out in China's economy "is still nowhere in sight," said Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

"The low growth target means China and the PBoC (People's Bank of China) are no longer hard pressed into unleashing more monetary stimulus." Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2523 -46.00 -1.79 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 460 -19.00 -3.97 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 58.81 -1.05 -1.75 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.1 -0.20 -0.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.94 -0.30 -0.48 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2674 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gopakumar Warrier)