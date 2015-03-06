* Iron ore fell 4.5 pct, its biggest single-day fall in a year * Below $60 a tonne, price is lowest since March 2009 * Closure of steel mills, weaker Chinese economy weigh on market By Manolo Serapio Jr March 6 Iron ore slid below $60 a tonne and is on track for its biggest weekly fall since late January as China's anti-pollution battle threatens to shut more steel mills, cutting demand for the bulk commodity. The price of the steelmaking raw material, also at risk from a slowing Chinese economy, is at its lowest level since March 2009 and only cents away from the lowest since records began. "Further downside risk for iron ore is likely as the market comes to terms with pollution control and overcapacity measures in China," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 4.5 percent to $59.30 a tonne on Thursday, its steepest single-day loss since a fall of more than 8 percent in March last year, according to The Steel Index (TSI). The price hit $59.10 in March 2009, its lowest level since TSI began compiling data in late 2008. The slide in the benchmark 62 percent grade spot price followed a 4 percent fall in Dalian iron ore futures on Thursday as the closure of some steel mills in China's eastern Shandong province for failure to meet stricter environmental standards raised fears of a wider crackdown. On Friday the most traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 456 yuan ($73) a tonne at 0254 GMT. It costs some Chinese mills, already suffering from a slump in prices caused by overcapacity and an economic slowdown, about 160 yuan per tonne of steel to comply with stricter environmental guidelines. China is targeting economic growth of around 7 percent this year, the lowest in 25 years amid intensifying downward pressure on the world's second-biggest economy. In the physical iron ore market, buying interest in China was subdued although there was talk of a 62 percent Australian iron ore cargo being sold at $58 per tonne in a private deal, a Shanghai-based trader said. "Other potential buyers are holding back since there may be more room for prices to fall," he said. Top iron ore miner Vale is offering a 43,450-tonne cargo with iron content of 62.7 percent at a tender on Friday, traders said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2523 -10.00 -0.39 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 456 -3.00 -0.65 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 58.55 -0.12 -0.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.3 -2.80 -4.51 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.73 -2.21 -3.57 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2639 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Alan Raybould)