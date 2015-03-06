* Iron ore fell 4.5 pct, its biggest single-day fall in a
year
* Below $60 a tonne, price is lowest since March 2009
* Closure of steel mills, weaker Chinese economy weigh on
market
By Manolo Serapio Jr
March 6 Iron ore slid below $60 a tonne and is
on track for its biggest weekly fall since late January as
China's anti-pollution battle threatens to shut more steel
mills, cutting demand for the bulk commodity.
The price of the steelmaking raw material, also at risk from
a slowing Chinese economy, is at its lowest level since March
2009 and only cents away from the lowest since records began.
"Further downside risk for iron ore is likely as the market
comes to terms with pollution control and overcapacity measures
in China," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 4.5 percent to $59.30 a tonne on
Thursday, its steepest single-day loss since a fall of more than
8 percent in March last year, according to The Steel Index
(TSI).
The price hit $59.10 in March 2009, its lowest level since
TSI began compiling data in late 2008.
The slide in the benchmark 62 percent grade spot price
followed a 4 percent fall in Dalian iron ore futures
on Thursday as the closure of some steel mills in China's
eastern Shandong province for failure to meet stricter
environmental standards raised fears of a wider crackdown.
On Friday the most traded September iron ore contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 456
yuan ($73) a tonne at 0254 GMT.
It costs some Chinese mills, already suffering from a slump
in prices caused by overcapacity and an economic slowdown, about
160 yuan per tonne of steel to comply with stricter
environmental guidelines.
China is targeting economic growth of around 7 percent this
year, the lowest in 25 years amid intensifying downward pressure
on the world's second-biggest economy.
In the physical iron ore market, buying interest in China
was subdued although there was talk of a 62 percent Australian
iron ore cargo being sold at $58 per tonne in a private deal, a
Shanghai-based trader said.
"Other potential buyers are holding back since there may be
more room for prices to fall," he said.
Top iron ore miner Vale is offering a
43,450-tonne cargo with iron content of 62.7 percent at a tender
on Friday, traders said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2523 -10.00 -0.39
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 456 -3.00 -0.65
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 58.55 -0.12 -0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.3 -2.80 -4.51
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.73 -2.21 -3.57
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2639 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Alan
Raybould)