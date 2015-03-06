* Iron ore at lowest ever level, down 8 pct for the week

March 6 Iron ore hit a record low below $60 a tonne on Friday and posted its biggest weekly fall since mid November as China's anti-pollution battle threatens to shut more steel mills, cutting demand.

The closure of steel mills in an industrial city in eastern China, which sparked fears of a wider crackdown, fuelled the latest selloff in iron ore, now at its weakest level since March 2009 and only cents away from the lowest since records began.

"Further downside risk for iron ore is likely as the market comes to terms with pollution control and overcapacity measures in China," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 1.9 percent to $58.20 a tonne, its lowest level since The Steel Index began compiling daily prices in late 2008. On Thursday, it fell 4.5 percent on the day - its steepest single-day loss since falling more than 8 percent in March last year, according to The Steel Index (TSI). It has fallen more 8 percent this week.

The slide followed a 4 percent fall in Dalian iron ore futures on Thursday with the closure some steel mills in Linyi in Shandong province for failure to meet stricter environmental standards.

The most traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell another 2.6 percent to close at 447 yuan ($71) a tonne on Friday, after touching a contract low of 444 yuan.

Linyi's total annual steel production capacity is about 10 million tonnes and "there is concern that Linyi is just the start and the government will do the same to mills in other cities," said an iron ore trader in Shandong.

It costs some Chinese mills, already suffering from a slump in prices caused by overcapacity and an economic slowdown, about 160 yuan per tonne of steel to comply with stricter environmental guidelines.

China is targeting economic growth of around 7 percent this year, the lowest in 25 years.

In the physical iron ore market, buying interest in China was subdued although there was talk of a 62 percent Australian iron ore cargo being sold at $58 per tonne in a private deal, a Shanghai-based trader said.

"Other potential buyers are holding back since there may be more room for prices to fall," he said.

The most active October rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly 2 percent lower at 2,485 yuan a tonne, after falling to a record low of 2,484 yuan.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0735 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2485 -48.00 -1.89 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 447 -12.00 -2.61 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 57.72 -0.95 -1.62 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.3 -2.80 -4.51 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.73 -2.21 -3.57 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

