* Steel demand not seen picking up until end-March
* Steel mills under pressure from high inventories
* Iron ore imports fall for 2nd straight month
SHANGHAI, March 9 Chinese rebar futures fell for
the fourth straight session on Monday to hit a contract low on
tepid demand in the world's top steel consumer, also pushing raw
material iron ore to a record low.
Construction activity in China is not expected to pick up
until the end of March, hitting demand for steel and forcing
Chinese steel mills to have scheduled maintenance to curb output
and inventories.
"About 40 percent of steel inventories at major markets is
owned by steel mills apart from those at their own plants,
suggesting mills are facing unprecedented pressure," said Xu
Huimin, an analyst at Huatai Great Wall Futures in Shanghai.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell to a low of 2,462 yuan ($393),
its weakest since the contract was launched in 2009. It was
trading 1.2 percent lower at 2,479 yuan by midday and has lost
8.2 percent so far this year.
Steel demand is expected to pick up when the weather gets
warmer, but given high ore stockpiles at major ports in China,
weak fundamentals will continue to weigh on iron ore prices, the
China Iron and Steel Association said in a report on Friday.
Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange hit a low of 449 yuan a tonne,
their lowest since the contract was launched in 2013. They were
then trading unchanged at 451 yuan, and have fallen 11.2 percent
so far this year.
The closure of some steel mills in China's eastern Shandong
province last week after failing to meet stricter environmental
standards has raised fears of a wider crackdown.
"The crackdown on steel mills in Linyi signals the
government's determination on curbing heavy smog, but I don't
think the government will take out a 'one-size-fits-all' policy
now," Xu said.
China's iron ore imports declined for the second straight
month in February, down 13.5 percent to 67.94 million tonnes
from January, but rose 11 percent from a year ago, customs data
showed.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI declined 1.9 percent to $58.20 a tonne
on Friday, its lowest since the index was published, according
to the Steel Index. It has fallen 18.3 percent so far this year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0334 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2479 -30.00 -1.20
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 451 +0.00 +0.00
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 57.47 +1.01 +1.79
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.2 -1.10 -1.85
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.49 -0.24 -0.40
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2648 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Joseph Radford)