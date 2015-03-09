* Steel demand not seen picking up until end-March * Steel mills under pressure from high inventories * Iron ore imports fall for 2nd straight month (Adds iron ore inventories, updates prices) SHANGHAI, March 9 Chinese rebar futures fell for the fourth straight session on Monday to hit a contract low on tepid demand in the world's top steel consumer, also pushing raw material iron ore to a record low. Construction activity in China is not expected to pick up until the end of March, hitting demand for steel and forcing Chinese steel mills to have scheduled maintenance to curb output and inventories. "About 40 percent of steel inventories at major markets is owned by steel mills apart from those at their own plants, suggesting mills are facing unprecedented pressure," said Xu Huimin, an analyst at Huatai Great Wall Futures in Shanghai. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a low of 2,462 yuan ($393), its weakest since the contract was launched in 2009. It closed 0.9 percent lower at 2,486 yuan and has lost 8 percent so far this year. Steel demand is expected to pick up when the weather gets warmer, but given high ore stockpiles at major ports in China, weak fundamentals will continue to weigh on iron ore prices, the China Iron and Steel Association said in a report on Friday. Imported iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports SH-TOT-IRONINV rose for the second week in a row last week, up 1.3 percent at 100.5 million tonnes as of March 6, according to data provider Steelhome. Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a low of 449 yuan a tonne, their lowest since the contract was launched in 2013. They closed higher 0.7 percent at 454 yuan, but have fallen 11 percent so far this year. The closure of some steel mills in China's eastern Shandong province last week after failing to meet stricter environmental standards has raised fears of a wider crackdown. "The crackdown on steel mills in Linyi signals the government's determination on curbing heavy smog, but I don't think the government will take out a 'one-size-fits-all' policy now," Xu said. China's iron ore imports declined for the second straight month in February, down 13.5 percent to 67.94 million tonnes from January, but rose 11 percent from a year ago, customs data showed. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI declined 1.9 percent to $58.20 a tonne on Friday, its lowest since the index was published, according to the Steel Index. It has fallen 18.3 percent so far this year. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2486 -23.00 -0.92 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 454 +3.00 +0.67 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 57.3 +0.84 +1.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.2 -1.10 -1.85 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.49 -0.24 -0.40 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2649 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)