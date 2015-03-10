* At below $60/T, iron ore has fallen nearly a fifth in 2015

* Rio Tinto sees 85 mln T of iron ore capacity exiting market (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

March 10 Iron ore sank to an all-time low and looked set for further losses as a soft steel market in top consumer China limited appetite for spot cargoes.

At below $60 a tonne, iron ore is at its lowest since records began in late 2008, under pressure from a global glut as China's economic growth slows. China's iron ore imports fell for the second straight month in February.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $58 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.

The benchmark price for the steelmaking commodity has fallen 19 percent already this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014.

"Steel is not selling as well as it should and mills are making a big loss at current prices. Liquidity is very poor," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

"We're still waiting for iron ore prices to come off further in the very short run before we touch any cargo."

On Tuesday, the most traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a record low of 2,449 yuan ($391) a tonne, before closing down 1.3 percent at 2,453 yuan.

Chinese mills are stuck with high inventories of steel products amid low demand, traders said, with Beijing targeting growth of around 7 percent this year for the world's No. 2 economy, the slowest in 25 years.

China's aggressive anti-pollution fight, which has shut mills in major producing cities, has also weighed on iron ore prices.

A recovery in the bulk commodity depends on whether Chinese steel demand picks up in coming months.

"How this steel industry responds before the summertime peak in steel production and sales is critical for iron ore's 2015 price outlook," Morgan Stanley analyst Tom Price said in a report.

Morgan Stanley has forecast iron ore at $77 this year.

With iron ore prices sliding further, global miner Rio Tinto expects about 85 million tonnes of excess supply to exit the global market this year. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2453 -31.00 -1.25 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 449 -3.00 -0.66 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 56.8 -0.76 -1.32 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58 -0.20 -0.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.58 -0.91 -1.53 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2616 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)