* At below $60/T, iron ore has fallen nearly a fifth in 2015
* Rio Tinto sees 85 mln T of iron ore capacity exiting
market
By Manolo Serapio Jr
March 10 Iron ore sank to an all-time low and
looked set for further losses as a soft steel market in top
consumer China limited appetite for spot cargoes.
At below $60 a tonne, iron ore is at its lowest since
records began in late 2008, under pressure from a global glut as
China's economic growth slows. China's iron ore imports fell for
the second straight month in February.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 0.3 percent to $58 a tonne on Monday, according to data
compiled by The Steel Index.
The benchmark price for the steelmaking commodity has fallen
19 percent already this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014.
"Steel is not selling as well as it should and mills are
making a big loss at current prices. Liquidity is very poor,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
"We're still waiting for iron ore prices to come off further
in the very short run before we touch any cargo."
On Tuesday, the most traded October rebar contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a record low of 2,449
yuan ($391) a tonne, before closing down 1.3 percent at 2,453
yuan.
Chinese mills are stuck with high inventories of steel
products amid low demand, traders said, with Beijing targeting
growth of around 7 percent this year for the world's No. 2
economy, the slowest in 25 years.
China's aggressive anti-pollution fight, which has shut
mills in major producing cities, has also weighed on iron ore
prices.
A recovery in the bulk commodity depends on whether Chinese
steel demand picks up in coming months.
"How this steel industry responds before the summertime peak
in steel production and sales is critical for iron ore's 2015
price outlook," Morgan Stanley analyst Tom Price said in a
report.
Morgan Stanley has forecast iron ore at $77 this year.
With iron ore prices sliding further, global miner Rio Tinto
expects about 85 million tonnes of excess supply to
exit the global market this year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2453 -31.00 -1.25
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 449 -3.00 -0.66
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 56.8 -0.76 -1.32
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58 -0.20 -0.34
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.58 -0.91 -1.53
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2616 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Alan
Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)