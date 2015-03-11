* Spot iron ore stays near all-time low

* Fresh Chinese data underlines weakness in economy (Adds China data, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

March 11 Chinese rebar futures steadied after touching a record low on Wednesday as weak demand kept producers' steel stockpiles high, weighing on appetite for raw material iron ore, prices for which stayed near an all-time low.

Demand in top steel consumer China is likely to remain soft in 2015 with the economy forecast to grow at its slowest pace in 25 years. Last year, Chinese steel demand shrank for the first time in three decades.

There were fresh signs of weaker momentum in the Chinese economy on Wednesday, with data showing growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all missed forecasts in January and February.

The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed flat at 2,471 yuan ($395) a tonne, after matching Tuesday's record low of 2,449 yuan.

"A combination of weak construction activity and scheduled maintenance at steel mills has sidelined a substantial portion of buying interest (for iron ore) and with inventories of both flat and long finished steel held at mills increasing," said Kash Kamal, an analyst at Sucden Financial.

Stocks of flat steel products held at Chinese mills rose 14.4 percent last week from the prior week, while inventory of long products increased 15.8 percent, said Kamal.

Average daily crude steel output at China's large producers jumped 8 percent to 1.771 million tonnes in late February from the preceding 10-day period as mills anticipated a pickup in demand after last month's Lunar New Year break.

"We expect continued downward pressure on spot iron ore prices going forward," he said.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.9 percent to $58.50 a tonne on Tuesday, but still near a record low of $58 reached the previous day, according to the Steel Index.

ANZ Bank said in a note that Chinese steel mills are doubtful of a "significant pick-up in demand and are wary of the strict environmental regulations".

China is stepping up its fight against pollution, with local authorities closing a number of mills last week after they failed to meet stricter environmental standards.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0716 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2471 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 453 +1.00 +0.22 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 56.7 +0.19 +0.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.5 +0.50 +0.86 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.15 -0.43 -0.73 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2612 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)