* Steel demand seen picking up * Restocking by Chinese steelmakers push up iron ore SHANGHAI, March 12 Chinese rebar futures rose on Thursday after falling for six consecutive sessions and were heading for their best day since late January, as buying picked up on expectations that steel demand in top consumer China would improve. Steel demand is expected to recover amid warmer weather as construction and manufacturing activity speeds up, encouraging buyers to restock, though at a mild pace. "Construction activities typically kick off widely after the National People's Congress, and we are almost there, which will lift steel demand," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou. The annual parliament takes place between March 3 and March 15 this year. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1 percent at 2,489 yuan ($397) a tonne. It is on course to post its biggest daily gain since Jan. 29. However, a cooling economy and weak property sales are expected to limit the gains, and the persistent credit crunch has forced traders to scale back restocking. China's crude steel output dropped 1.5 percent to 130.5 million tonnes for the first two months of this year, as a supply glut and slower demand growth forced mills to curb output. But production by large Chinese steel mills jumped 8 percent in late February to 1.77 million tonnes a day. Seperately, modest restocking by Chinese steel mills and rising steel prices have lifted iron ore prices. Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 1.6 percent at 456 yuan, and were on course for their biggest daily gain since Feb. 16. A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines was sold at $57 a tonne for April delivery, traders said. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was down 1.4 percent at $57.70 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest level since the prices began compiling in late 2008, according to the Steel Index. They have fallen 19 percent so far this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0350 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2489 +25.00 +1.01 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 456 +7.00 +1.56 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 0 -56.91 -100.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.7 -0.80 -1.37 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.61 -0.54 -0.93 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2629 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)