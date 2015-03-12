* Steel demand seen picking up * Restocking by Chinese steelmakers pushes up iron ore (Updates prices, adds CISA comment, iron ore deal) SHANGHAI, March 12 Chinese rebar futures rose on Thursday after falling for six consecutive sessions, as buying picked up on expectations that steel demand in top consumer China would improve. Steel demand is expected to recover amid warmer weather as construction and manufacturing activity speeds up, encouraging buyers to restock, though at a mild pace. "Construction activities typically kick off widely after the National People's Congress, and we are almost there, which will lift steel demand," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou. The annual parliament takes place between March 3 and March 15 this year. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.3 percent at 2,496 yuan ($399) a tonne. However, a cooling economy and weak property sales are expected to limit the gains, and the persistent credit crunch has forced traders to scale back restocking. China's crude steel output dropped 1.5 percent to 130.5 million tonnes for the first two months of this year, as a supply glut and slower demand growth forced mills to curb output. But production by large Chinese steel mills jumped 8 percent in late February to 1.77 million tonnes a day. Seperately, modest restocking by Chinese steel mills and rising steel prices have lifted iron ore prices. Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 2 percent at 458 yuan. A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines was sold at $57 a tonne for April delivery, while another similar cargo of 110,000 tonnes was sold at $57.5 a tonne, traders said. However, the China Iron & Steel Association warned that iron ore prices are likely to fall further in March on more shutdowns by steel mills due to tougher environmental standards and growing supplies from top four miners. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was down 1.4 percent at $57.70 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest level since prices began compiling in late 2008, according to the Steel Index. They have fallen 19 percent so far this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2496 +32.00 +1.30 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 458 +9.00 +2.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 57.55 +0.64 +1.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.7 -0.80 -1.37 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.61 -0.54 -0.93 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2612 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)