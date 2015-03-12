* Steel demand seen picking up
* Restocking by Chinese steelmakers pushes up iron ore
SHANGHAI, March 12 Chinese rebar futures rose on
Thursday after falling for six consecutive sessions, as buying
picked up on expectations that steel demand in top consumer
China would improve.
Steel demand is expected to recover amid warmer weather as
construction and manufacturing activity speeds up, encouraging
buyers to restock, though at a mild pace.
"Construction activities typically kick off widely after the
National People's Congress, and we are almost there, which will
lift steel demand," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua
Futures in Hangzhou. The annual parliament takes place between
March 3 and March 15 this year.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 1.3 percent at 2,496 yuan
($399) a tonne.
However, a cooling economy and weak property sales are
expected to limit the gains, and the persistent credit crunch
has forced traders to scale back restocking.
China's crude steel output dropped 1.5 percent to 130.5
million tonnes for the first two months of this year, as a
supply glut and slower demand growth forced mills to curb
output.
But production by large Chinese steel mills jumped 8 percent
in late February to 1.77 million tonnes a day.
Seperately, modest restocking by Chinese steel mills and
rising steel prices have lifted iron ore prices.
Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed up 2 percent at 458 yuan.
A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of 62-percent grade Australian
iron ore fines was sold at $57 a tonne for April delivery, while
another similar cargo of 110,000 tonnes was sold at $57.5 a
tonne, traders said.
However, the China Iron & Steel Association warned that iron
ore prices are likely to fall further in March on more shutdowns
by steel mills due to tougher environmental standards and
growing supplies from top four miners.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI was down 1.4 percent at $57.70 a tonne
on Wednesday, its lowest level since prices began compiling in
late 2008, according to the Steel Index. They have fallen 19
percent so far this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014.
