* Weekly fall narrows from almost 8 pct last week
* Shanghai rebar recovers further from record low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
March 13 Iron ore hovered near a record low
below $60 a tonne amid soft buying interest among Chinese steel
mills, putting the spot price on course for a third weekly fall.
A recovery in Chinese steel prices from all-time lows helped
spur physical trading activity although bids for spot cargoes
remained close to recent lows, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $57.90 a tonne on Thursday,
just a tad above $57.70 touched the day before, the lowest level
since The Steel Index began compiling prices in late 2008.
The steelmaking commodity was down half a percent for the
week so far, sharply narrowing its weekly loss from 7.6 percent
last week, its steepest in almost two years.
Iron ore futures in China and Singapore dropped on Friday,
with the April contract on the Singapore Exchange down
about 2 percent.
"Steel demand is starting to come back due to warmer
weather. However big mills like Shagang and Baosteel are
lowering their steel prices in order to move their inventory,"
said a trader in Singapore.
"Steel prices are likely to remain sluggish as production
remains high."
The most-traded October rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 2,493 yuan a tonne,
recovering from Tuesday's record low of 2,449 yuan.
China's Baoshan Iron and Steel, the world's No.
4 steel producer, said on Tuesday it will cut prices for its
main steel products for April bookings.
Appetite for spot iron ore cargoes is "very poor. There's
too many cargoes floating out from Hedland and Dampier," said
the Singapore trader, referring to the main iron ore ports in
top supplier Australia.
"Mills are not buying due to negative steel margins," he
said.
But ANZ Bank said iron ore prices were finding support from
"renewed hopes that China would offer fresh stimulus measures."
Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($163 billion) of
new loans in February, well above market expectations, while
growth in broad money supply quickened, as Beijing seeks to
boost flagging economic growth.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0709 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2493 +6.00 +0.24
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 454 -2.00 -0.44
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 56.9 -1.01 -1.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.9 +0.20 +0.35
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.97 +0.36 +0.62
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Richard
Pullin)