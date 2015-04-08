* Steel demand fails to improve, erodes prices * Increased supplies, slowing demand pressure iron ore * China mulls subsidy to iron ore miners (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, April 8 Chinese rebar futures steadied on Wednesday, snapping five straight sessions of losses, but weak demand and ample supply in the world's top steel consumer is expected to continue weighing on prices. A rapid decline in iron ore prices has allowed Chinese steel mills to produce rebar at lower costs, encouraging investors to increase their short positions on expectation of further declines ahead for steel. "Steel mills are making better profit, thanks to shrinking raw material costs, and starting to resume production despite weak sales, and this will continue depressing prices," said Shang Jinyu, an analyst at Central China Futures in Zhengzhou. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 2,284 yuan ($368) a tonne, its weakest since the launch of the contract in 2009. It closed unchanged at 2,324 yuan from the previous session's finish. Iron ore futures swung between gains and losses as investors were worried about growing supplies and China's subdued demand put downward pressure on the raw material, while some expected a technical rebound. The most-active September contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 1.8 percent at 392 yuan a tonne. A global glut and collapsing Chinese demand have prompted money managers to nearly double their short positions in iron ore futures and options on the New York Mercantile Exchange since the start of 2015. China is planning to provide subsidies to its loss-making iron ore miners after a plunge in raw material prices. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.9 percent to $47.60 a tonne on Tuesday, still hovering near its lowest levels since The Steel Index began compiling the prices in late 2008. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2324 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 392 +7.00 +1.82 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 47.4 -0.15 -0.32 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47.6 +0.90 +1.93 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.06 +0.98 +2.08 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sunil Nair)