* Investors remain worried over poor demand, ample supplies * China to cut resource tax by up to a half next month * No signs for improvement in steel demand SHANGHAI, April 9 Chinese iron ore futures dropped back on Thursday amid persistent signs that tepid demand in China and growing supplies from top miners will keep pressure on the raw material. The collapse in prices that has pulled iron ore benchmarks to recent record lows has prompted China to cut by as much as half the resource tax it collects from domestic iron ore miners to lower their production costs. Investors, however, still remain focused on poor demand in the world's top consumer of the steelmaking ore and the excess supply of it coming out of Australia and Brazil. The most-traded iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 2 percent to 378 yuan ($61) by the midday break. "The new tax policy will not be able to help domestic miners given 80 percent of them are already in red," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou. There is also no sign suggesting a pick-up in steel demand that would prompt a greater need for iron ore, Hu said. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded down 0.5 percent at 2,297 yuan as of midday. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.6 percent to $47.90 a tonne on Wednesday, still hovering near its lowest levels since The Steel Index began compiling the prices in late 2008. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0333 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2297 -11.00 -0.48 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 378 -8.00 -2.07 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 46.62 -1.54 -3.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47.9 +0.30 +0.63 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.05 -0.01 -0.02 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)