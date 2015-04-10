* Iron ore, rebar futures hit an all-time low * Bearishness remains due to weak fundamentals SHANGHAI, April 10 Chinese iron ore futures tumbled nearly 4 percent to touch a new record low on Friday and were on course to post four straight weekly losses, due to weak buying interest in the world's top consumer amid bearish market sentiment. Steel mills in China, the world's largest producer, have only purchased the raw material at a minimum on expectations of further declines in prices driven down by subdued steel demand in China and expanding supply glut. "The overall market is bearish and mills are only buying on a hand-to-mouth basis," said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai. The most-active iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a session low of 368 yuan ($59), its weakest since the launch of the contract in October 2013. It traded 2.9 percent lower at 371 yuan by 0236 GMT. Average daily output from China's large steelmakers dropped 2.2 percent for March 21-31 from the preceding 10 days, down for the third consecutive period, industry data showed on Thursday. The production cutbacks will add pressure on iron ore. China's consumer inflation stayed flat at 1.4 percent in March, while producer prices fell slightly less than projected, official data showed on Friday, keeping pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies as Beijing struggles to stimulate growth. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped for the 8th straight session, touching a fresh record low of 2,271 yuan a tonne since the bourse started trading the contract in 2009. It was 1.0 percent lower at 2,280 yuan per tonne by 0236 GMT. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.2 percent at $47.80 a tonne on Thursday, according to the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2280 -22.00 -0.96 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 371 -11.00 -2.88 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 45.65 -0.89 -1.91 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47.8 -0.10 -0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.34 +0.29 +0.60 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)