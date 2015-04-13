* Atlas contractor asks for trade halt to weigh lost work

* China iron ore imports rise above 80 mln T in March

* Citigroup sees iron ore falling below $40/tonne (Adds Citigroup outlook, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 13 Iron ore futures in China climbed almost 4 percent on Monday to rebound from a record low hit in the previous session, after Australian miner Atlas said it would suspend mining due to a price slide fueled by a global glut.

Atlas Iron Ltd, which ships about 12-13 million tonnes of iron ore a year, said on Friday it would progressively suspend mining this month.

"Atlas Iron's decision to shut down some of its mines has brought some positive impact to iron ore, but I would say the news only psychologically supported prices as shipments haven't been affected so far," said Xu Huimin, analyst at Huatai Great Wall Futures in Shanghai.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 3.8 percent at its daily upside limit of 387 yuan ($62) a tonne. It fell as low as 368 yuan on Friday, its weakest since the bourse launched the contract in October 2013.

Australia's McAleese Ltd, a mining and minerals haulage group, on Monday asked that its shares be suspended as it weighs the impact of lost work from Atlas.

Spot iron ore slid below $50 a tonne this month to its lowest since a key index pricing began in 2008 as big, low-cost miners ramped up supply.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.1 percent to $47.30 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index.

More higher-cost iron ore miners could follow Atlas, said Carsten Menke, commodity analyst at Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd.

"At some stage you just reach a point where you've exploited all your cost-cutting potential and the last step you can take is to quit," said Menke.

Citigroup expects iron ore to fall to $36 in the third quarter and stay below $40 for the rest of the year as big miners boost supply even further and China's demand declines.

But data showed China's iron ore imports recovered in March after falling month-on-month in January and February.

Imports jumped to 80.5 million tonnes last month from 67.9 million tonnes in February.

The spike in imports followed reduced output of Chinese mines because of falling prices, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.

"I think imports will stay high but it does not mean that the market will rebalance. There's so much supply coming from Australia, and Chinese domestic production is under pressure."

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2329 +49.00 +2.15 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 387 +14.00 +3.75 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 47.66 +1.22 +2.63 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47.3 -0.50 -1.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 47.53 -0.81 -1.68 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2139 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)