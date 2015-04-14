* Spot iron ore rose over 3 pct to near $49/tonne

* Chinese steel mills resume output on better margins

* Sinosteel Midwest shuts Australian iron ore mine (Adds Sinosteel, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 14 China's iron ore futures jumped more than 4 percent on Tuesday, stretching sharp gains from the previous session as some Chinese steel mills resumed production, encouraged by better margins following a steep decline in raw material prices this year.

Further gains in futures may push spot prices higher, with the benchmark climbing more than 3 percent on Monday to near $49 a tonne. But expectations of additional supply in a glut-hit market could cap increases in the steelmaking commodity.

Some steel producers in China's Hebei and Shandong provinces that had either curbed or suspended production due to softer demand and tougher environmental rules have resumed output, said a Shanghai-based trader.

"They have resumed production because at current steel prices and given the sharp drop in iron ore prices, they can still make money," he said.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 4.5 percent at 396 yuan ($64) a tonne. It jumped as much as 5.5 percent intraday as investors covered short positions, traders said.

The price rose 3.8 percent on Monday after Australian miner Atlas Iron Ltd's decision to suspend mining amid falling prices helped boost investor sentiment.

China's Sinosteel Midwest Corp became the second miner in Australia to fall victim to low prices in less than a week, saying it will suspend iron ore production at its Blue Hills project.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 3.2 percent to $48.80 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index.

Hu Xiaodong, analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou, said as more mills resume output, gains in steel prices may not be sustainable "as steel supply will climb soon to cap the gains".

Standard & Poor's warned it may soon downgrade credit ratings on top iron ore miners Vale SA, Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group as it cut its price estimates for the next two years.

Spot iron ore has tumbled nearly 60 percent over the past year as low-cost miners ramped up supply.

"We expect prices to remain fundamentally challenged, partially because too much supply is pushing into the market at a time China's demand growth is slowing structurally," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report.

"We see significant oversupplies for the next three years, which through lower price will lead to re-oligopolization of the industry." Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2324 +32.00 +1.40 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 396 +17.00 +4.49 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.07 +0.45 +0.93 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 48.8 +1.50 +3.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.82 +1.29 +2.71 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)