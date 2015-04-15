* China GDP grew 7 pct in Q1, slowest in six years * China steel output shrank 1.7 pct in Jan-March By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 15 Iron ore futures in China steadied on Wednesday after a two-day rally and Singapore contracts retreated, with investors opting for caution amid festering concern over a market rout that has punished smaller miners. China's crude steel output dropped 1.7 percent to 200.1 million tonnes in the first quarter from a year ago as the world's No. 2 economy posted its slowest quarterly growth since 2009. A global glut stoked by low-cost miners from Australia and Brazil at a time of softening Chinese steel demand has pushed spot prices for steelmaking commodity iron ore to the lowest in a decade. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was little changed at 393 yuan ($63) a tonne by midday after surging more than 8 percent in the past two days. "Market participants are very cautious as they quickly locked profits after a two-day rally," said Li Wenjing, analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai. Li said the decline in China's crude steel output showed the impact of tough environmental rules, with some mills shutting across the country. The May iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange dropped 1.8 percent to $49.10 a tonne, also retreating after a two-day rally. Weaker futures could stall a recovery in spot prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 2.7 percent to $50.10 per tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index (TSI). The spot price fell as far as $46.70 on April 2, the lowest level since TSI began publishing prices in October 2008. Based on annual iron ore price contracts that preceded the current spot-based system, it was the lowest since 2004-2005, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs. "The outlook remains opaque for iron ore prices, and the prospects of subsidies for the ailing Chinese domestic market will only serve to prolong a weak price environment," Morgans Financial said in a note. China will halve taxes on iron ore miners from May 1 to prop up its struggling industry. "Whilst some investors will see the depressed share price as incentive to invest, we view the current uncertainty as excessive and suggest investors sit on the sidelines and wait for clearer signs of a recovery," Morgans Financial said. Australian miner Atlas Iron Ltd's will halt mining amid falling prices and China's Sinosteel Midwest Corp will suspend production at its Blue Hills iron ore project in Australia. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0412 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2314 -7.00 -0.30 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 393 +1.00 +0.26 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.1 -0.92 -1.84 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.1 +1.30 +2.66 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 50.78 +1.96 +4.01 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)