* China GDP grew 7 pct in Q1, slowest in six years
* China steel output shrank 1.7 pct in Jan-March
* Weak iron ore futures may stall rally in spot
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 15 Iron ore futures in China
and Singapore retreated on Wednesday after a two-day rally as
investors opted for caution amid festering concern over a market
rout that has punished smaller miners.
China's crude steel output dropped 1.7 percent to 200.1
million tonnes in the first quarter from a year ago as the
world's No. 2 economy posted its slowest quarterly growth since
2009.
A global glut stoked by low-cost miners from Australia and
Brazil at a time of softening Chinese steel demand has pushed
spot prices for steelmaking commodity iron ore to the lowest in
a decade.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 1.3 percent lower at 387 yuan ($62) a
tonne after surging more than 8 percent in the past two days.
"Market participants are very cautious as they quickly
locked profits after a two-day rally," said Li Wenjing, analyst
at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
Li said the decline in China's crude steel output showed the
impact of tough environmental rules, with some mills shutting
across the country.
The May iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange
dropped 1.9 percent to $49.05 a tonne.
Weaker futures could stall a recovery in spot prices. Iron
ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 2.7
percent to $50.10 per tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel
Index (TSI).
The spot price fell as far as $46.70 on April 2, the lowest
level since TSI began publishing prices in October 2008. Based
on annual iron ore price contracts that preceded the current
spot-based system, it was the lowest since 2004-2005, according
to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.
"The outlook remains opaque for iron ore prices, and the
prospects of subsidies for the ailing Chinese domestic market
will only serve to prolong a weak price environment," Morgans
Financial said in a note.
China will halve taxes on iron ore miners from May 1 to prop
up its struggling industry.
"Whilst some investors will see the depressed share price as
incentive to invest, we view the current uncertainty as
excessive and suggest investors sit on the sidelines and wait
for clearer signs of a recovery," Morgans Financial said.
Australian miner Atlas Iron Ltd's has said it will
halt mining amid falling prices and China's Sinosteel Midwest
Corp will suspend production at its Blue Hills iron ore project
in Australia.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2297 -24.00 -1.03
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 387 -5.00 -1.28
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.05 -0.97 -1.94
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.1 +1.30 +2.66
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 50.78 +1.96 +4.01
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2041 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)