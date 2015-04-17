* Spot iron ore up nearly 6 pct on week after Mon-Tue spike * Ore futures flat to lower as rally fizzles By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 17 Spot iron ore prices are set to post their biggest weekly gain since early January, although an early-week rally has fizzled as investor focus returned to plentiful global supply. Iron ore futures held steady on Friday after sharp gains on Monday and Tuesday that helped to lift benchmark spot prices further off a decade-low below $50 a tonne. Still, Citigroup this week said it expects iron ore to fall to $36 in the third quarter and stay below $40 for the rest of the year as big miners boost supply further and China's demand continues to decline. Goldman Sachs also slashed its price forecasts and said up to half of the iron ore output - by miners apart from mega producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - is at risk of closure with global demand set to peak in 2016. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.6 percent to $50 a tonne on Thursday, according to The Steel Index, which said some mills were still seeking cargo particularly for prompt delivery. Iron ore has fallen 60 percent in 12 months and touched $46.70 on April 2, its lowest in 10 years, according to prices complied by Goldman. It has now gained 5.7 percent for the week so far, the bulk of it from the Monday-Tuesday spike. "Those mills that were running low on inventory bought up this week especially from port stocks. But overall supply remains high and that's keeping the pressure on prices," said an iron trader in Shanghai. Moody's Investors Service said reductions in iron ore supply, as higher cost mines are forced to curb output or shut, have been dwarfed by planned increases estimated to exceed 300 million tonnes over the next several years. Fortescue Metals Group, the world's No. 4 iron ore supplier, said on Thursday it has increased its full-year shipping target to 160 million-165 million tonnes after it slashed costs more than expected to stay in the black last quarter. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was flat at 394 yuan a tonne by 0325 GMT. The May contract on the Singapore Exchange dropped 1.3 percent to $49.25 a tonne. China said it will not impose value-added tax on settlements of iron ore futures done within bonded warehouses under the Dalian bourse. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2316 +4.00 +0.17 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 394 +0.00 +0.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.25 -0.67 -1.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50 +0.30 +0.60 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 49.78 -0.55 -1.09 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Tom Hogue)