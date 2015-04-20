* China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio by 100 bps * Spot iron ore rose 7 pct last week, biggest gain this year By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 20 Chinese iron ore futures edged lower on Monday as concern over excess supply countered Beijing's aggressive cut in banks' reserve requirements aimed at shoring up a slowing economy. The 100 basis point reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio exceeded market expectations and showed China's resolve to boost activity in the world's No. 2 economy, forecast to grow this year at its weakest pace since 1990. "We now know clearly that the government will do what it can to increase demand. But iron ore is also saddled by oversupply and those concerns will continue," said Helen Lau, mining analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off 0.3 percent at 394 yuan ($64) a tonne at 0235 GMT. "Given a softening Chinese economy in the midst of structural rebalancing towards consumption, we continue to expect further policy stimulus to support growth," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Spot iron ore has bounced back from a decade low below $50 a tonne, gaining 7.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain this year. That followed a recovery in futures and as Chinese steel mills replenished inventories after a rapid decline in prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $50.70 a tonne on Friday, its highest level since the end of March, according to The Steel Index. The global seaborne iron ore market still has a surplus of between 50 million and 200 million tonnes, according to Morgan Stanley. Iron ore futures in Singapore also retreated. The June contract dropped 0.8 percent to $49.90 a tonne. The most traded contract for rebar, or reinforcing steel bar used in construction, for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.4 percent to 2,309 yuan per tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2309 -10.00 -0.43 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 394 -1.00 -0.25 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 49.90 -0.41 -0.81 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.7 +0.70 +1.40 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 50.93 +1.15 +2.31 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)