* China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio by 100 bps
* Spot iron ore rose 7 pct last week, biggest gain this year
(Adds more analyst comment, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 20 Chinese iron ore futures
dropped 2 percent on Monday as concern over excess supply
countered Beijing's aggressive cut in banks' reserve
requirements aimed at shoring up a slowing economy.
The 100 basis point reduction in banks' reserve requirement
ratio exceeded market expectations and showed China's resolve to
boost activity in the world's No. 2 economy, forecast to grow
this year at its weakest pace since 1990.
"We now know clearly that the government will do what it can
to increase demand. But iron ore is also saddled by oversupply
and those concerns will continue," said Helen Lau, mining
analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 8 yuan lower at 387 yuan ($62) a
tonne, just off the intraday trough of 386 yuan. On the
Singapore Exchange, the June iron ore contract dropped
1.1 percent to $49.75 a tonne.
Steel futures also retreated, which Lau said reflects the
current weakness in the physical market, adding it may take some
time before China's latest move to boost lending perks up demand
for the building material.
The most traded contract for rebar, or reinforcing steel bar
used in construction, for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.7 percent to end at 2,279 yuan
per tonne.
"Given a softening Chinese economy in the midst of
structural rebalancing towards consumption, we continue to
expect further policy stimulus to support growth," Mizuho Bank
said in a note.
Spot iron ore has bounced back from a decade low below $50 a
tonne, gaining 7.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain
this year. That followed a recent recovery in futures and as
Chinese steel mills replenished inventories after a rapid
decline in prices.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $50.70 a tonne on Friday,
its highest level since the end of March, according to The Steel
Index.
The global seaborne iron ore market still has a surplus of
between 50 million and 200 million tonnes, according to Morgan
Stanley.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2279 -40.00 -1.72
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 387 -8.00 -2.03
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.9 -0.91 -1.79
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.7 +0.70 +1.40
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 50.93 +1.15 +2.31
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2033 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Biju Dwarakanath)