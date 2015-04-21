* Rio Tinto keeps full-year target to ship 350 million
tonnes
* Spot iron ore not far above a 10-year low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 21 Iron ore futures in China
slipped for a second session on Tuesday, reflecting persistent
pressure from a well supplied market as Chinese steel mills
limit inventories of the raw material on expectations prices
would fall further.
Weaker futures could pressure benchmark spot prices that are
trading not far above a decade low. Softer steel demand in China
has prompted some steelmakers to cut product prices further.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 387.50 yuan ($62) a
tonne by midday, having dropped to as low as 378 yuan earlier.
"Mills are trying to limit their raw material stocks to as
low as possible. This way they can keep their cost at current
market level and guarantee their small profit from steel sales,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Steel prices have not fallen as fast as iron ore, ensuring
some margins for producers even as overall Chinese demand has
slowed along with the overall economy.
Major Chinese steel producer Shagang Group has cut prices of
steel products by 40-50 yuan per tonne, traders said. Baoshan
Iron and Steel, the country's biggest listed
steelmaker, earlier slashed prices for May bookings, for at
least a second month in a row.
"Steel demand from the property sector is still weak,
judging from the latest sales data from major cities in China,"
said Li Wenjing, analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities dropped
6.1 percent in March from a year ago, marking the seventh
consecutive monthly fall.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $50.80 a tonne on Monday,
according to the Steel Index (TSI).
Iron ore has dropped almost 60 percent in the past 12 months
and touched $46.70 on April 2, its lowest since 2004-2005,
according to annual prices compiled by Goldman Sachs.
Some miners sold Australian cargoes at firmer prices via
private negotiations and at lower rates via the globalORE
trading platform, TSI said.
"The picture for iron ore remained confused," TSI said.
Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, said
it still expects to increase annual shipments to around 350
million tonnes in 2015 even after shipping less than analysts
had forecast in the first quarter.
Rio's quarterly production of 74.7 million tonnes was around
8 million tonnes below some analysts' estimates, but it was up
12 percent from a year earlier.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2285 -12.00 -0.52
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 387.5 -4.50 -1.15
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.95 -0.05 -0.10
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.8 +0.10 +0.20
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.57 +0.64 +1.26
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2004 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)