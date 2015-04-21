* Rio Tinto keeps full-year target to ship 350 million tonnes * Spot iron ore not far above a 10-year low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 21 Iron ore futures in China slipped for a second session on Tuesday, reflecting persistent pressure from a well supplied market as Chinese steel mills limit inventories of the raw material on expectations prices would fall further. Weaker futures could pressure benchmark spot prices that are trading not far above a decade low. Softer steel demand in China has prompted some steelmakers to cut product prices further. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 387.50 yuan ($62) a tonne by midday, having dropped to as low as 378 yuan earlier. "Mills are trying to limit their raw material stocks to as low as possible. This way they can keep their cost at current market level and guarantee their small profit from steel sales," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Steel prices have not fallen as fast as iron ore, ensuring some margins for producers even as overall Chinese demand has slowed along with the overall economy. Major Chinese steel producer Shagang Group has cut prices of steel products by 40-50 yuan per tonne, traders said. Baoshan Iron and Steel, the country's biggest listed steelmaker, earlier slashed prices for May bookings, for at least a second month in a row. "Steel demand from the property sector is still weak, judging from the latest sales data from major cities in China," said Li Wenjing, analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities dropped 6.1 percent in March from a year ago, marking the seventh consecutive monthly fall. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $50.80 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index (TSI). Iron ore has dropped almost 60 percent in the past 12 months and touched $46.70 on April 2, its lowest since 2004-2005, according to annual prices compiled by Goldman Sachs. Some miners sold Australian cargoes at firmer prices via private negotiations and at lower rates via the globalORE trading platform, TSI said. "The picture for iron ore remained confused," TSI said. Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, said it still expects to increase annual shipments to around 350 million tonnes in 2015 even after shipping less than analysts had forecast in the first quarter. Rio's quarterly production of 74.7 million tonnes was around 8 million tonnes below some analysts' estimates, but it was up 12 percent from a year earlier. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2285 -12.00 -0.52 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 387.5 -4.50 -1.15 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 49.95 -0.05 -0.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.8 +0.10 +0.20 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.57 +0.64 +1.26 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2004 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)