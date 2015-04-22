* BHP Billiton says to slow output expansion * Chinese steel demand likely to remain under pressure - Sucden By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 22 Chinese iron ore futures climbed more than 3 percent on Wednesday as benchmark spot prices held above $50 a tonne, stabilising after steep losses caused by a global glut. BHP Billiton said it would delay an expansion of its iron ore output to 290 million tonnes a year, becoming the first big miner to slow a planned production increase after a plunge in prices. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 3.4 percent at 397 yuan a tonne by midday after a two-day slide. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $50.80 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. The price of the steelmaking commodity touched $46.70 on April 2, the lowest since 2004-2005, based on annual prices compiled by Goldman Sachs. China made a big cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio this week in a bid to boost economic activity and that helped sentiment in the sector although iron ore may struggle to rise significantly above $50, Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said. "With concerns varying from a slowdown in construction activity to fears of a potential bubble building in the property sector, demand for steel is expected to remain under pressure as investors temper their outlook," Kamal said in a note to clients. China's crude steel output shrank 1.7 percent in the first quarter as the world's No. 2 economy posted its slowest quarterly growth since 2009. Weaker Chinese output caused global crude steel production to drop nearly 3 percent last month. Even so, European and American steel industry bodies have complained to China about what they see as inadequate measures to rein in the country's bloated steel industry and curb record exports. {ID:nL5N0XI3U8] Iron ore futures in Singapore were also firmer. The June contract on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $49.90 a tonne. Some Chinese traders were not convinced iron ore's price gains would be sustained. "We haven't bought cargoes for two weeks now. The market seems to be recovering but longer term we think the price will still go down, so it's a little dangerous for us to buy now," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0428 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2316 +36.00 +1.58 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 397 +13.00 +3.39 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 50.6 +0.56 +1.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.8 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.04 -0.53 -1.03 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Alan Raybould)