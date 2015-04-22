* Dalian futures hit upside limit * BHP Billiton says to slow output expansion * Chinese steel demand likely to remain under pressure - Sucden (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 22 Spot iron ore jumped about 4 percent on Wednesday following a similar uptick in Chinese iron ore futures as the market stabilised following steep losses caused by a global glut. BHP Billiton said it would delay an expansion of its iron ore output to 290 million tonnes a year, becoming the first big miner to slow a planned production increase after a plunge in prices. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4.1 percent to $52.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 3.9 percent to settle at the exchange-set daily upside limit of 399 yuan ($64) a tonne after a two-day slide. "News of iron ore mine closures may (have) prompted speculation of reduced supply lending support to prices going forward," TSI said in a note to clients. The price of iron ore, a steelmaking commodity, touched $46.70 on April 2, the lowest since 2004-2005, based on annual prices compiled by Goldman Sachs. China made a big cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio this week in a bid to boost economic activity and that helped sentiment in the sector although iron ore may struggle to rise significantly above $50, Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said. "With concerns varying from a slowdown in construction activity to fears of a potential bubble building in the property sector, demand for steel is expected to remain under pressure as investors temper their outlook," Kamal said in a note to clients. China's crude steel output shrank 1.7 percent in the first quarter as the world's No. 2 economy posted its slowest quarterly growth since 2009. Weaker Chinese output caused global crude steel production to drop nearly 3 percent last month. Even so, European and American steel industry bodies have complained to China about what they see as inadequate measures to rein in the country's bloated steel industry and curb record exports. {ID:nL5N0XI3U8] Iron ore futures in Singapore also jumped. The most-traded June contract on the Singapore Exchange surged 3.7 percent to $51.35 a tonne. Some Chinese traders were not convinced iron ore's price gains would be sustained. "We haven't bought cargoes for two weeks now. The market seems to be recovering but longer term we think the price will still go down, so it's a little dangerous for us to buy now," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0713 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2327 +47.00 +2.06 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 399 +15.00 +3.91 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 51.87 +1.83 +3.66 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.80 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.04 -0.53 -1.03 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1969 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; Editing Biju Dwarakanath and Susan Thomas)