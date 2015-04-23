* China's manufacturing PMI drops to one-year low - HSBC * Spot iron ore jumped 4 pct to a three-week high on Wed * Vale posts record quarterly iron ore output (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 23 Iron ore futures in China came off session highs on Thursday after a survey showed the country's manufacturing activity shrank in April, further evidence of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. Recent gains in Dalian iron ore futures had encouraged higher bids for spot cargoes and drove the benchmark spot price more than 4 percent higher to a three-week peak near $53 a tonne on Wednesday. The most traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit 406 yuan in early trade, its highest since March 31, but by the close it was just 1.7 percent higher on the day at 399 yuan ($64) a tonne. China's factory activity contracted to hit a one-year low last month, the HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' survey showed, suggesting economic conditions were still deteriorating despite increasingly aggressive policy easing by the central bank. "Some speculators who bet on falling iron ore prices were forced to cover their short positions on Dalian. That's why we saw a rally," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "As soon as mills saw prices recovering, those with very low inventory had to come out and buy some cargoes. But I doubt whether this price increase will last because the overall supply of iron ore is still huge and the economic outlook is poor." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4.1 percent to $52.90 a tonne on Wednesday, a level last seen on March 30, according to The Steel Index. News on Wednesday that global miner BHP Billiton was delaying an Australian port project that would have boosted output by 20 million tonnes had helped improve sentiment in a market where prices have fallen around 60 percent in a year because of a global glut, traders said. But a trader in Singapore said: "I don't think the long-term outlook has changed. We still expect a lot of supply coming through. Buying activity has been poor. Steel mills lack cash to buy from stocks at China's ports." Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore miner, said it produced a record 74.5 million tonnes of the steelmaking commodity in the first quarter. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0758 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2323 +15.00 +0.65 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 399 +6.50 +1.66 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 52.9 +0.48 +0.92 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.9 +2.10 +4.13 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 54.04 +3.00 +5.88 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Subhranshu Sahu)