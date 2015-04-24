* SHANGHAI/LONDON, April 24 Spot iron ore surged on Friday as Chinese iron ore futures hit their upward daily limit and posted a second weekly gain, with mills in the world's top ore consumer stepping up buying. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 5.9 percent to $57.00 a tonne on Friday, its highest since mid-March and biggest percentage day gain since October 2012, according to The Steel Index data. Benchmark iron ore futures for September settlement on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 4 percent at 417.5 yuan ($67). For the week, the price was up 4.4 percent. "I think the market has been over-bearish earlier. Some Chinese steel mills need to pick up purchases of the raw material as their inventories are quite low," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai. Iron ore inventories at main Chinese ports dropped 600,000 tonnes on a week earlier to 93.61 million tonnes as of Friday, data from industry consultancy Umetal.com showed. However, some analysts doubted the rally will be sustainable as top miners are still expanding production and steel demand in China remains sluggish. "We're definitely still in oversupply... (and) on demand, the indicators out of China have been on the weak side. We're forecasting a price averaging $45 in the second quarter," said Capital Economics' senior commodities economist Caroline Bain. Some speculators who bet on falling iron ore prices might be forced to cover their short positions for the May contract , which jumped 3 percent on Friday. And the rally helped lift the benchmark contract, analysts said. Separately, the most-traded rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 2,388 yuan, their highest since April 2, as some investors bet on improving demand. The price closed up 2.4 percent at 2,378 yuan, while it gained 2 percent for the week. "Steel mills are ramping up production by taking advantage of the previous slump in iron ore prices, but steel demand hasn't recovered much, which will pressure the market," said Xu Huimin, an analyst with Huatai Greatwall Futures in Shanghai. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2378 +56.00 +2.41 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 417.5 +16.00 +3.99 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 54.73 +1.92 +3.64 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 53.8 +0.90 +1.70 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 54.04 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Maytaal Angel and Liisa Tehkanen; Editing by William Hardy)