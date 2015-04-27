* Chinese steel mills increase buying -industry sources

* Previous losses in iron ore improve mill margins

* But weak steel demand, iron ore oversupply to weigh on prices (Updates close prices)

SHANGHAI, April 27 Chinese iron ore futures rose for a fourth straight session to hit a one-month high on Monday as steel mills in the world's top consumer picked up buying of the raw material.

The benchmark September contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange marked a session-high of 436.5 yuan ($70) a tonne, its strongest since March 26. It surged 5.2 percent to 434 yuan by close.

Chinese steel mills have stepped up restocking since last week as they raise steel production, lured by improving margins after steep losses in iron ore, industry sources said.

Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled to $46.7 a tonne on April 2, their lowest since the Steel Index (TSI) began compiling prices in late 2008.

"Demand from mills is improving, while inventories at the main ports are falling as new cargoes haven't arrived yet, creating a time-gap for the rally in iron ore," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst with Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port jumped 5.9 percent to $57.00 a tonne on Friday, its highest since mid-March and its biggest single-day percentage gain since October 2012, according to TSI data.

The extended rally in iron ore prices has driven up rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for the fourth consecutive session. The most-traded October contract had closed up 1.8 percent at 2,408 yuan.

The average daily output from China's large steelmakers rose 5.1 percent to 1.695 million tonnes between April 1-10 from March 21-31, industry data showed.

However, some traders remained concerned the rally would be unsustainable due to the oversupply in iron ore and sluggish steel demand hit by a property downturn.

"The strong gains in iron ore prices are likely to reduce mills' margins and force them to slow down production, weakening appetite for iron ore," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0711 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change

SHFE REBAR OCT5 2408 +43.00 +1.82

DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 434 +21.50 +5.21

SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 57.85 +0.80 +1.40

THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57 +3.20 +5.95

METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.81 +2.99 +5.45

Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford and Anand Basu)