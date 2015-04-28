* Iron ore may go above $60, has rebounded 26 pct from decade low * Not enough Australian spot cargoes in China currently - trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 28 Spot iron ore prices are on track to cross $60 a tonne to hit their highest level since March as Chinese steel mills replenish inventories, extending a rally in a commodity that has been hit hard by a global glut, traders said. "There are not enough mainstream cargoes at the moment and if you want to buy them today, you have to pay a steep premium," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, referring to iron ore from top supplier Australia. Daily crude steel production at China's large steel mills jumped 5 percent in early April in anticipation of a seasonal pick-up in construction demand. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 3 percent to $58.70 a tonne on Monday, the highest since March 5, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. On March 4, the benchmark price stood at $62.10, slumping to $59.30 the next day. "As of now I think this may just have the legs to go to $60 or $61. But I don't see it going too much beyond that because at current iron ore prices, mills are not making money," said the trader. The drop in iron ore prices had helped boost profit margins at Chinese steel mills. But the steelmaking raw material has now rebounded 26 percent since hitting a decade low of $46.70 in early April. Spot prices were supported by a surge in iron ore futures in China of nearly 20 percent from a low of 368 yuan ($59) a tonne on April 10. On Tuesday, the most traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was little changed at 427.50 yuan a tonne, after jumping more than 5 percent the day before. "Time will tell whether this transpires to be a temporary short-covering rally or something more significant," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note. "However, even if the spot iron ore price does not sustain large gains from current levels, markets are adjusting to an increased possibility of it forming a base in the $50 range." Rebar and iron ore prices at 0346 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2396 +7.00 +0.29 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 427.5 -0.50 -0.12 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 56.7 -1.05 -1.82 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.7 +1.70 +2.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.09 +1.28 +2.21 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2068 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)