* Iron ore has rebounded 26 pct from decade low * Not enough Australian spot cargoes in China -trader * Iron ore futures steady in China, slide in Singapore (Recasts, adds comment, updates price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 28 Spot iron ore prices rose on Tuesday, building on big gains in the previous sessions to approach a two-month high of $60 a tonne as steel mills in the largest consumer China replenish inventories. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 0.9 percent to $59.2 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since March 4, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. The steelmaking ingredient, which was hard hit by a global glut, has rebounded more than 26 percent since hitting a decade low of $46.70 in early April. "There are not enough mainstream cargoes at the moment and if you want to buy them today you have to pay a steep premium," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, referring to iron ore from top supplier Australia. "As of now I think this may just have the legs to go to $60 or $61. But I don't see it going too much beyond that because, at current iron ore prices, mills are not making money," the trader said. Daily crude steel production at China's large steel mills jumped 5 percent in early April in anticipation of a seasonal pick-up in construction demand. But traders and analysts said the surge in prices could prove temporary. "Prices have rebounded substantially as the recent rout in spot prices forced the shuttering of a significant portion of higher cost marginal producers. However, many industry players view the recent rally in iron ore prices as being overdone as the fundamentals still remain off balance," Sucden Financial Research said in a research note. Spot prices were also supported by a nearly 20 percent surge in Chinese iron ore futures from a low of 368 yuan ($59) a tonne on April 10. On Tuesday, the most traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed little changed at 427 yuan a tonne, after jumping more than 5 percent on Monday. "Time will tell whether this transpires to be a temporary short-covering rally or something more significant," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note. "However, even if the spot iron ore price does not sustain large gains from current levels, markets are adjusting to an increased possibility of it forming a base in the $50 range." On the Singapore Exchange, the most active June iron ore contract slumped 3.9 percent to $55.50 a tonne after gaining more than 10 percent in the past two sessions. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2398 +9.00 +0.38 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 427 -1.00 -0.23 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 55.5 -2.25 -3.90 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.7 +1.70 +2.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.09 +1.28 +2.21 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2067 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Gareth Jones)