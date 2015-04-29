* Spot iron ore at near 8-week high close to $60/tonne * Shanghai rebar down after hitting 4-week peak By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 29 Iron ore futures in China fell on Wednesday after a recent rally that lifted benchmark spot prices by a quarter in the past two weeks and which some saw as overdone. With the iron ore market still well supplied and Chinese steel sales not picking up strongly, the upside potential for prices may be limited, traders and analysts say. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.6 percent at 422.50 yuan ($68) a tonne by 0327 GMT. The contract climbed 15 percent between April 10 and 28. Stronger futures had helped fuel a 25 percent rally in spot iron ore prices during the same period with the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI hitting $59.20 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since March 5, according to the Steel Index. Chinese steel mills replenished run-down inventories of iron ore as prices of the raw material scaled higher, with buyers relying more on imported cargoes. "Prices have rebounded substantially as the recent rout in spot prices forced the shuttering of a significant portion of higher cost marginal producers," Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said in a note. "However, many industry players view the recent rally in iron ore prices as being overdone as the fundamentals still remain off balance." Australia, the world's top iron ore supplier, on Tuesday downplayed the chances of a strong recovery in prices, sticking with an earlier forecast of $60 for 2015. Prices may stabilise at current levels as the number of Chinese buyers thin ahead of a long holiday weekend, said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Chinese markets are shut on Friday for a public holiday, along with others in Asia and elsewhere. "Chinese mills have bought cargoes in recent days and we might see a pause. Sales of steel is not so good and mills still have a lot of stocks," the trader said. Inventories of steel products owned by major steel mills rose 6.6 percent to 16.47 million tonnes in early April with daily production of crude steel rising 5 percent, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed last week. Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped 0.8 percent to 2,387 yuan a tonne after touching a four-week high of 2,430 yuan on Tuesday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2387 -19.00 -0.79 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 422.5 -7.00 -1.63 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 56.45 -0.55 -0.96 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.2 +0.50 +0.85 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.88 +0.79 +1.34 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)