* Spot iron ore at near 8-week high close to $60/tonne
* Shanghai rebar down after hitting 4-week peak
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 29 Iron ore futures in China
fell on Wednesday after a recent rally that lifted benchmark
spot prices by a quarter in the past two weeks and which some
saw as overdone.
With the iron ore market still well supplied and Chinese
steel sales not picking up strongly, the upside potential for
prices may be limited, traders and analysts say.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 1.6 percent at 422.50 yuan ($68) a
tonne by 0327 GMT. The contract climbed 15 percent between April
10 and 28.
Stronger futures had helped fuel a 25 percent rally in spot
iron ore prices during the same period with the benchmark
62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI hitting $59.20 a tonne on
Tuesday, its highest since March 5, according to the Steel
Index.
Chinese steel mills replenished run-down inventories of iron
ore as prices of the raw material scaled higher, with buyers
relying more on imported cargoes.
"Prices have rebounded substantially as the recent rout in
spot prices forced the shuttering of a significant portion of
higher cost marginal producers," Sucden Financial analyst Kash
Kamal said in a note.
"However, many industry players view the recent rally in
iron ore prices as being overdone as the fundamentals still
remain off balance."
Australia, the world's top iron ore supplier, on Tuesday
downplayed the chances of a strong recovery in prices, sticking
with an earlier forecast of $60 for 2015.
Prices may stabilise at current levels as the number of
Chinese buyers thin ahead of a long holiday weekend, said an
iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province.
Chinese markets are shut on Friday for a public holiday,
along with others in Asia and elsewhere.
"Chinese mills have bought cargoes in recent days and we
might see a pause. Sales of steel is not so good and mills still
have a lot of stocks," the trader said.
Inventories of steel products owned by major steel mills
rose 6.6 percent to 16.47 million tonnes in early April with
daily production of crude steel rising 5 percent, data from the
China Iron and Steel Association showed last week.
Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped 0.8 percent to
2,387 yuan a tonne after touching a four-week high of 2,430 yuan
on Tuesday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2387 -19.00 -0.79
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 422.5 -7.00 -1.63
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 56.45 -0.55 -0.96
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.2 +0.50 +0.85
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.88 +0.79 +1.34
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)