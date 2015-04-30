* Spot iron ore off 8-week top, but still up on month * Iron ore miner Cliffs blames Rio, BHP for weak prices * Limited trading ahead of May 1 (Adds comment, news, updates price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 30 Spot iron ore slid on Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session as Chinese buying interest tapered off after a recent restocking binge that lifted benchmark spot prices by as much as 27 percent this month. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI softened 1.2 percent to a one-week low of $56.20 a tonne, according to The Steel Index. Earlier in the week the steelmaking ingredient rose to $59.20 a tonne, its highest in nearly two months, from a decade-low of $46.70 on April 2. But the prices dropped 3.9 percent in the previous session, halting a rally in the commodity battered by a global glut since last year, with some analysts forecasting further depreciation. "We expect the price to fall to the low $40s over the next six months," Jefferies said in a research note. Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Thursday under pressure from the low prices. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 2.1 percent at 413.50 yuan ($67) a tonne after falling as low as 406.50 yuan. "The supply-demand balance hasn't changed much and there was really no reason for the recent big jump in prices," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Physical trading activity was also limited ahead of the May 1 public holiday in China, he said. Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc blamed top producers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton for weak iron ore prices. Cliffs Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said on Wednesday that prices are depressed "not by the fact that these guys produce a lot of iron ore, but by the fact that they are saying that they will produce a lot more." More new low-cost supply from Rio and BHP this year would cap any rally in iron ore prices, said Morgan Stanley which has kept its 2015 price estimate unchanged at $57. Rebar and iron ore prices Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2365 -8.00 -0.34 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 413.5 -9.00 -2.13 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 54.7 -0.27 -0.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.2 -0.70 -1.23 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.13 -2.75 -4.59 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen in London; Editing by Michael Perry, Subhranshu Sahu and Keith Weir)