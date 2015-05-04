* Vale says may reduce output as much as 30 mln tonnes
* Competitive supply growth may be ending - Morgan Stanley
* Broad-based rally in Chinese commodities despite weak PMI
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 4 Chinese iron ore futures surged
as much as 3.8 percent on Monday after top miner Vale
said it could cut output as dwindling prices pushed it to a
third quarterly loss.
There was a broad-based rally in Chinese commodities, with
Shanghai copper up nearly 4 percent and rubber
climbing as much as 6 percent, as investors returned from a
holiday weekend expecting government action to shore up consumer
demand.
Data showing China's factories suffered their fastest drop
in activity in a year in April hardened the case for more
stimulus to halt a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed up 3.2 percent at 425 yuan
($68) a tonne, after hitting a session high of 427.50 yuan.
Chinese markets were shut on Friday for a public holiday.
Brazil's Vale said on Thursday it could reduce iron ore
production by up to 30 million tonnes over the next two years,
in a major strategy shift as the miner focuses on improving
margins.
The decision follows BHP Billiton's earlier
announcement that it would delay an Australian port project that
would have boosted output by 20 million tonnes.
"We believe the mood of the producers has shifted.
Competitive supply growth in this market appears to be ending.
This creates upside risk for prices," Morgan Stanley analyst Tom
Price said in a report.
Stronger futures could help lift global spot iron ore
prices, which halted a rally last week after gaining 27 percent
over three weeks.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI last
stood at $56.20 a tonne on April 30, according to The Steel
Index.
There was limited trading activity on the physical market so
far on Monday, traders said. Vale is offering around 86,000
tonnes of 61.7-percent grade iron ore via a tender later in the
day, said a trader in Shanghai.
"If the price stays above $55 or even higher, some of the
mines that have shut will resume production and that could boost
supply again," said the Shanghai-based trader.
Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd, which halted mining in
April after a slump in iron ore prices, said it will keep
producing at two of its mines this month, citing the rebound in
prices.
Hu Xiaodong, analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou, doubts
whether gains in Dalian futures would be sustained.
"Glut is still an issue. Demand from China is now declining,
but no one so far can replace its huge demand," said Hu.
($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sunil Nair)