* Chinese port stocks fall to lowest since February
* Dalian futures climb for second session in a row
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 5 Spot iron ore prices edged
higher, supported by firm Chinese demand for high-grade cargoes
that has cut stockpiles of the raw material at the country's
ports to the lowest since February.
Some sellers may be holding cargoes of iron ore, waiting for
further price gains, before unloading them on to the market,
traders said.
"We're hearing there's some shortage of high-grade cargo.
That's why port stocks are going down every week," said an iron
ore trader in Shanghai. "But we think this will be short-lived."
Chinese steel mills were buying iron ore from stocks lying
at the ports, given the limited availability of spot material
with iron content of 60 percent or more, he said.
Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood
at 96.85 million tonnes at the end of last week, the lowest
since mid-February. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.1 percent to $56.80 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index, which said some traders stopped
offering cargoes in anticipation of further price increases.
The benchmark has rebounded more than 20 percent since
hitting $46.70 in April, the lowest level in a decade.
On Tuesday, iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 2.2 percent to 428.50 yuan
($69) a tonne, following on Monday's 3 percent jump and offering
more support for spot prices.
To sustain the price rally, the market needs to see the
closure of substantial amounts of high-cost production, said SP
Angel analyst John Meyer.
"We reckon the market needs to see the closure of around 200
million tonnes of existing production," he said.
A global glut has more than halved iron ore prices in a year
as Chinese steel demand slows along with its economy.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0411 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2408 +8.00 +0.33
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 428.5 +9.00 +2.15
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 56.75 +0.38 +0.67
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.8 +0.60 +1.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.55 +1.37 +2.44
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2072 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)