* Chinese port stocks fall to lowest since February
* Dalian futures jump 4 pct, hit upside limit
(Adds Australia shipments, Dalian volumes, updates futures)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 5 Spot iron ore prices edged
higher, supported by firm Chinese demand for high-grade cargoes
that has cut stockpiles of the raw material at the country's
ports to the lowest since February.
Some potential sellers may be holding back cargoes of iron
ore, waiting for further price gains before unloading them on to
the market, traders said.
"We're hearing there's some shortage of high-grade cargo.
That's why port stocks are going down every week," said an iron
ore trader in Shanghai. "But we think this will be short-lived."
Chinese steel mills were buying iron ore from stocks lying
at the ports, given the limited availability of spot material
with iron content of 60 percent or more, he said.
Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood
at 96.85 million tonnes at the end of last week, the lowest
level since mid-February. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, the
world's biggest terminal for shipments of the raw material, fell
4 percent from March to 30.1 million tonnes in April, the lowest
level in five months.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.1 percent to $56.80 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index, which said some traders had
stopped offering cargoes in anticipation of further price
increases.
The benchmark has rebounded more than 20 percent since
hitting $46.70 in April, the lowest level in a decade.
On Tuesday, iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange jumped 3.9 percent at one stage to
hit its daily exchange-set ceiling of 436 yuan ($70) per tonne,
following on Monday's 3 percent jump and offering more support
for spot prices.
The contract closed up 3.3 percent at 433.50 yuan. The
volume of iron ore futures traded on the Dalian bourse surged to
a record 18.6 million contracts in April, equivalent to 1.86
billion tonnes.
To sustain the price rally, the market needs to see the
closure of substantial amounts of high-cost production, said SP
Angel analyst John Meyer.
"We reckon the market needs to see the closure of around 200
million tonnes of existing production," he said.
A global glut has more than halved iron ore prices in a year
as Chinese steel demand slowed along with its economy.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0714 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2428 +28.00 +1.17
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 433.5 +14.00 +3.34
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 58.77 +2.40 +4.26
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.8 +0.60 +1.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.55 +1.37 +2.44
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2026 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)