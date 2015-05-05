* Chinese port stocks fall to lowest since February * Dalian futures jump 4 pct, hit upside limit (Adds Australia shipments, Dalian volumes, updates futures) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 5 Spot iron ore prices edged higher, supported by firm Chinese demand for high-grade cargoes that has cut stockpiles of the raw material at the country's ports to the lowest since February. Some potential sellers may be holding back cargoes of iron ore, waiting for further price gains before unloading them on to the market, traders said. "We're hearing there's some shortage of high-grade cargo. That's why port stocks are going down every week," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But we think this will be short-lived." Chinese steel mills were buying iron ore from stocks lying at the ports, given the limited availability of spot material with iron content of 60 percent or more, he said. Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood at 96.85 million tonnes at the end of last week, the lowest level since mid-February. SH-TOT-IRONINV Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, the world's biggest terminal for shipments of the raw material, fell 4 percent from March to 30.1 million tonnes in April, the lowest level in five months. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.1 percent to $56.80 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index, which said some traders had stopped offering cargoes in anticipation of further price increases. The benchmark has rebounded more than 20 percent since hitting $46.70 in April, the lowest level in a decade. On Tuesday, iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 3.9 percent at one stage to hit its daily exchange-set ceiling of 436 yuan ($70) per tonne, following on Monday's 3 percent jump and offering more support for spot prices. The contract closed up 3.3 percent at 433.50 yuan. The volume of iron ore futures traded on the Dalian bourse surged to a record 18.6 million contracts in April, equivalent to 1.86 billion tonnes. To sustain the price rally, the market needs to see the closure of substantial amounts of high-cost production, said SP Angel analyst John Meyer. "We reckon the market needs to see the closure of around 200 million tonnes of existing production," he said. A global glut has more than halved iron ore prices in a year as Chinese steel demand slowed along with its economy. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2428 +28.00 +1.17 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 433.5 +14.00 +3.34 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 58.77 +2.40 +4.26 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.8 +0.60 +1.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.55 +1.37 +2.44 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2026 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould)