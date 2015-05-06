(Corrects TSI iron ore rise to 4.05 pct from 2.25 pct in table) * Steel mills buying more iron ore to meet rising production * Port inventories at lowest level since mid-Feb SHANGHAI, May 6 Chinese iron ore futures rose for the third straight day on Wednesday as steel mills in the world's top consumer stepped up restocking amid tighter availability of imported supplies of their primary raw material. Some traders had largely cut stocking up on iron ore to avoid losses after spot prices lost 47 percent last year and dropped another 34 percent this year before rebounding. That has left port warehouses short of supply now that steel mills are starting to ramp up production and replenishing stockpiles. Chinese steel mills have been making more bookings since April as they ramp up production, and many traders have been running low on supplies before new cargoes arrive. "Given available port stocks for selling are actually low, port inventories keep falling, but I am afraid prices may not easily break $60 as steel demand still remains weak," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4 percent to $59.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. It has gained 27 percent since hitting $46.70 in April, the lowest level in at least a decade. Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.6 percent to 441.5 yuan ($71.18) by 0301 GMT. Inventories of imported iron ore at China's major ports SH-TOT-IRONINV had dropped to 96.85 million tonnes by the end of last week, the lowest since mid-February. The most-active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, edging up 0.2 percent to 2,426 yuan by 0301 GMT. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2427 +6.00 +0.25 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 441.5 +11.00 +2.56 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.1 +2.30 +4.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.7 +1.15 +2.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2022 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)