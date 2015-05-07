* Rio Tinto says to keep production at full tilt * Spot iron ore stands at two-month high By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 7 Dalian iron ore futures slipped on Thursday as investors locked in some gains after a rally to a seven-week top in the previous session, while expectations the market will remain well supplied limited the upside potential for the steelmaking commodity. Rio Tinto said it would continue producing iron ore at full tilt even as rivals BHP Billiton and Vale lightly tap the brakes after prices halved last year. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.7 percent at 434 yuan ($70) a tonne by 0304 GMT, snapping a three-day winning run that lifted it to a seven-week peak of 447.50 yuan on Wednesday. Firm demand in China for high-grade iron ore cargoes helped lift prices in recent sessions, pushing up the benchmark spot price above $60 a tonne, traders said. "I wasn't sure if there were no stocks of high-grade or some traders who were holding the stocks just didn't quote their cargo in the market, waiting for better prices," said a Shanghai-based trader. "We haven't seen mills willing to buy more material at this point." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.7 percent to $60.10 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the Steel Index, the highest since March 4. The spot benchmark has rebounded nearly 30 percent since touching a decade-low of $46.70 in early April. "Apparently delays or disruptions to Australian cargoes have seen bids from Chinese buyers remain strong," ANZ Bank said in a note, but added that "falls in the swaps market indicate that this recent rally may be reaching its end for the time being". On the Singapore Exchange, the dominant platform for iron ore swaps, the June contract slid 2 percent to $57.20 a tonne. Morgan Stanley has said it expects iron ore prices to peak by the middle of the year, towards $70-$80 per tonne, and would eventually be capped by more new low-cost supply from Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. Rio Tinto said it still sees Chinese steel demand growing and peaking at close to 1 billion tonnes over the long term, in contrast to some forecasters who have said steel demand has already peaked in China. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2404 -27.00 -1.11 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 434 -7.50 -1.70 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 57.2 -1.17 -2.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.1 +1.00 +1.69 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 60.89 +2.19 +3.73 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2041 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)