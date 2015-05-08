* ANZ says iron ore prices may have hit bottom * China iron ore imports slip in April By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 8 Spot iron ore prices are set to post their fourth weekly gain out of five, supported by a revival in Chinese demand, but a weaker steel market in China may cap further gains. Iron ore has rallied nearly 30 percent from a decade-low of $46.70 a tonne reached in April, leading some analysts to call a bottom for prices. "We think bulk producers can breathe a sigh of relief as the perfect storm in market conditions passes," said Mark Pervan, ANZ head of research, in a note. "Despite this, we feel fundamentals still look weak. Steel prices have only shown a mildly positive response, and low-cost iron ore supply continues to expand and enter the market." As such, ANZ cut its 2015 price forecast to $56 from $57 and made a bigger cut to its 2016 estimate to $55 from $60. The bank also cut its 2017 projection to $60 from $63. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $60 a tonne on Thursday, according to The Steel Index. The benchmark touched a two-month high of $60.10 on Wednesday. The steelmaking commodity has gained 6.8 percent so far for the week. Seasonal improvement in demand for iron ore from Chinese steel mills as well as news that BHP Billiton would slow an Australian port project that would have boosted output and that Vale could trim output going forward have helped spur a recovery in prices. But Pervan said China's weak steel consumption, given a surplus housing stock and subdued recovery in its housing price cycle, would remain a drag on iron ore. ANZ expects China's steel consumption to fall 4 percent this year and 2 percent in 2016. China's steel demand shrank last year for the first time since 1981 amid a slowing economy which the government forecasts to grow this year at its weakest pace in 25 years. "We have not seen any improvement in steel demand and we're supposedly at the peak season historically," said a trader in Shanghai. The most-traded October rebar steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 2,409 yuan ($388) a tonne by 0216 GMT. China imported 80.21 million tonnes of iron ore in April, down 0.4 percent from the previous month, customs data showed. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0216 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2409 -5.00 -0.21 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 437.5 -0.50 -0.11 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 56.6 -0.40 -0.70 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60 -0.10 -0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 60.36 -0.53 -0.87 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)