* China rate cut has limited impact on rebar market * Shanghai rebar futures trade near record low * Mills step up production cuts, hitting iron ore demand SHANGHAI, June 29 Shanghai rebar futures held near record lows on Monday due to waning demand and a glut in supply in the world's top producer, shrugging off a move by China to shore up its slowing economy. China's central bank cut lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves to support its sputtering economy. "It needs time for the policy easing measures to lift the real economy," said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai. "The steel supply glut and softening demand are still weighing on spot prices. Many loss-making steel mills are stepping up production cuts to protect prices, and this will hit appetite for iron ore." The most-traded rebar futures for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for the third straight day to a session trough of 2,207 yuan ($355.43) a tonne, not far from the 2,203 yuan hit last Friday - the lowest since the contract launched in 2009. Steel demand is set to weaken further as construction activity slows over the summer. The September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange stretched losses, dropping 0.6 percent to 432 yuan by the midday break. Benchmark price of iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1 percent to $60.70 a tonne last Friday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2210 -11.00 -0.50 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 432 -2.50 -0.58 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.7 -0.60 -0.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.01 -0.18 -0.29 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)